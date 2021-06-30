TII appreciates Jokowi’s attitude to respond to criticism from students





The president’s attitude is seen as a form of respect for freedom of expression. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesian Institute (TII) Research and Program Director Arfianto Purbolaksono appreciated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s attitude to criticism from students. The president’s attitude is seen as a form of respect for freedom of expression. “This may be an illustration that freedom of expression must be protected by the state because freedom of expression is part of human rights,” Arfianto said in his statement in Jakarta on Wednesday (30 / 6). Arfianto said the statement was linked to the University of Indonesia (UI) Student Executive Office (BEM) criticizing the president through uploads to the official @BEMUI_Official Twitter account. In the download, BEM UI called President Joko Widodo The King of Lip Service. A few days later, the BEM of Student Families (KM) Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) participated in criticism of President Jokowi, considered to have often made promises but not kept them. Anto, Arfianto’s nickname, felt that the criticisms submitted by the students were part of free speech and student participation in the political process. “This criticism should be seen as part of a concern and assessment for better and coherent policies. Student voices should not be intimidated, much less silenced, even hacking occurs,” a- he declared. Anto recalled article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stipulates that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. These rights, he said, include the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and share information and ideas through any medium and regardless of national borders. Anto considers the current conditions in Indonesia to be very important to guarantee freedom of expression because, referring to Freedom House’s report on global freedom from 2019 to 2020, Indonesia’s status is a partially free country. “The application of Law 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions (UU ITE) is often a source of problems,” he said. Based on the results of a study conducted by his institution, it can be concluded that the ITE law is in fact part of the state’s commitment to protect citizens in the digital space. However, he continued, in practice the law has even become a threat to freedom of expression, especially in the digital space. source: Between

