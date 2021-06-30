Politics
Keir Starmer pumped Boris Johnson full of bullets in Godfather-like massacre
The Godfather is one of the Boris Johnsonfavorite movies, so he knows the restaurant scene where an astonished Sollozzo is killed. This afternoon on Prime Ministerhas been Sollozzo. Lured in a trap and pumped full of bullets by Keir Starmer, the guy he had kindly called harmless.
Westminster’s update to the Mafia classic began with jokes about England’s victory at Euro 2020. Starmer recalled being at Wembley for the 1996 loss, a vivid reminder that he is an avid football fan, not just a fan at the time of England.
The trap was set. Why didn’t the prime minister sack the former health secretary on Friday morning? A perfect opener. Had he seen what was to come Johnson would have conceded: he is right, Mr President, I should have fired Hancock immediately, but I was distracted by the meetings on the vaccination schedule, which I am happy to say, is on track.
But Johnson saw no danger. Instead, he claimed he sort of sacked Hancock in the end. I read the story on Friday and we had a new Health Secretary in place on Saturday, the Prime Minister whispered as he sat down.
Starmer played with his prey for a few more questions. The Prime Minister had he not judged the case closed on Friday? Didn’t his office say it was very happy that Hancock was staying on? The prime minister must have been the only person in the country who looked at this photo on Friday morning and believed the health secretary should not be sacked immediately.
Johnson knew he was on a limb, but seemed confident he could neutralize Starmer (as he did on many Wednesdays) with ridicule and some vaccine boast. He had acted, he mocked, at lightning speed compared to the gentleman opposite who spent three days trying and failing to sack his deputy boss – whom he then promoted.
Starmer absorbed him and dragged the PM deeper into the death field of his beautifully crafted questions. In a minute he’ll say he scored the winner last night, he sneered. It was obvious that there was a conflict of interest when Hancock appointed his longtime lover as Ned, or the non-executive director of Health.
Johnson still exuded complacency. Gina Coladangelo had also quit her post, he said, adding that the UK had exceeded Israel’s vaccination rate.
At this point in The Godfather, a screeching sound effect from a train signals when the trap is closing. Starmer, turned cold as ice, brought up the case of Ollie Bibby, a darling son who died in hospital of leukemia without his family because they obeyed the visiting rules set by the former secretary at the Health.
At the hospital, he begged to see his family, Starmer said. The young man’s mother had obeyed the rules to the letter, but Hancock had flouted them at exactly the same time. The leader of the Labor Party glared at the Prime Minister: How can you think this matter was closed on Friday?
It is rare to see Boris Johnson properly shaken. But the penny eventually dropped that the image of Hancock grabbing the buttocks of his assistants was not at all funny or frivolous to people who have lost loved ones.
The Tory leader turned pink and started chatting, sharing the grief and pain of the Ollies family, as if it were possible. And then he made it worse by babbling: in fact, what we’re doing as a government, instead of focusing on what’s going on in the Westminster bubble, we’re focusing on rolling out this vaccine.
Lightning fast, Starmer exploited the PM blunder. It’s not the Westminster bubble, he growled, his face black with disgust. Starmer then showed how diligently he prepared for today’s meeting. He had spoken to Ollies’ mother and had heard firsthand about the terrible circumstances she and her family had gone through.
As Johnson squirmed in his seat, Starmer said that Ollies’ mother told him she watched every one of Johnson’s press conferences and that she clung to every word spoken by government ministers so that ‘she knows what her family could and couldn’t do.
The dismayed faces of the Tory MPs showed that Starmer had ignited a nerve. Without remorse, Starmer accused the PM of not questioning Hancock, either because he didn’t want to know the answers or because he knew full well there was more to be done.
Johnson muttered nonsense from the bench opposite, but it was too late. He was a deflated character by the end of the exchanges, caught up in his own complacency – first about the true significance of the Hancock scandal, then again facing a former Director of Public Prosecutions who revealed today that he is still master of a first- assess courtroom interrogations, with a lethal dose of political acumen.
With a tricky by-election tomorrow, these are tough times for Sir Keir Starmer. This afternoon he showed he couldn’t be written off lightly.
