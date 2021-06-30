Murkowski has the courage to face Trump. Is she going?





Most of her colleagues believe she is in for a fourth term, given her fundraising and private remarks to them and donors. Murkowski, however, is silent on his plans.

I haven’t made my intentions public, she said in a recent interview.

If she decides to run again, she has a tremendous track record on her side. The 64-year-old moderate won a writing campaign in 2010 after losing her GOP primary to sweetheart Joe Miller, and she won a 15-point third term in 2016 although she never backed Trump. She also has the support of the GOP establishment this time around, and they are in rare alignment together against the former president.

But like a handful of other Senate Republicans who are keeping their options open for 2022, Murkowski remains silent on his future. Her votes to confirm Biden’s candidates like Justice Department No.3 Vanita Gupta and Home Secretary Deb Haaland have privately raised some Republicans suspicion that she may be retiring.

As Trump weighs in on various congressional races, his campaign for revenge against Murkowski serves as a test of whether veteran Republicans can survive his wrath. Murkowski’s father, a senator turned governor, appointed his daughter to her former seat in 2002. She has now been in the moderate wing of the party for almost 20 years.

After teaching voters how to spell his name in that 2010 race, Murkowski’s written campaign is now a Senate legend. If she runs next year, she will benefit from recent changes to the Alaskan election, which install a jungle top-four primary and allow voters to rank their choices in the general election.

As Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) said: I want a Republican to win in Alaska. And I think it’s pretty obvious that she’s a winner.

The most important thing for me is that we win, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). I don’t know if this is the most important thing for the former president.

Senator John Cornyn goes to the Senate. | AP Photo / Alex Brandon

Whether Murkowski runs again and wins is a question that could reshape the Senate. Murkowski is perhaps the most unpredictable Republican in the chamber, rarely tilting a hand on critical votes and also aggravating both sides at times.

She can wear her heart on her sleeve in long, frank conversations with the Capitol press, opening up after her vote against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his February vote to impeach Trump. But she can also remain silent for days before a difficult vote.

Sitting next to her friend Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) on the floor, she is a leader in a moderate bloc that was instrumental in several major votes. The Alaskan is one of the main negotiators of a bipartisan infrastructure deal and relishes the potential to strike a deal with incumbent President Joe Biden.

While she probably wouldn’t mind running as an independent, Murkowski said last month that it wasn’t on her radar: the Republican Party that I’m proud to call myself a member is still here. Some days, however, it seems like you have to search harder to find it.

Murkowski’s campaign has over $ 1 million and has so far surpassed Tshibaka, from $ 380,000 to $ 214,000 in the first quarter of the year. But she might need more money than that to dull the attention Trump will bring to his opponent: Tshibaka raised that $ 214,000 in a matter of days.

And although Murkowski is eager to demonstrate her strong working relationship with Biden, Tshibaka is using her votes for her candidates and her agenda against her at home.

The Tshibaka campaign did not make her available for an interview. Tim Murtaugh, Tshibaka’s senior adviser, said Murkowski “has the support of Beltway insiders. Kelly Tshibaka is proud to stand with President Trump, his supporters and the great people of Alaska.”

A Change Research poll released earlier this month showed Murkowski was lagging behind Tshibaka and Democrat Al Gross, who lost to Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) last year and is considering another race .

Murkowski reported that at this moment his mind is far from the country trenches.

what do I do [Alaskans] asked me to do, which is to get up every morning and work on the issues that are important to Alaska. And while I’m doing that, I’m doing what any good incumbent would do, Murkowski said. You take steps to prepare. And I am diligent in this regard as well. But that does mean I’m a pretty busy woman.

National Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, support Murkowski’s campaign, which is no small move given his penchant for the party. The Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super PAC, approved it this spring.

These moves are notable because the seat is relatively safe for Republicans whether she runs again or not. The state reformed its electoral system into a primary among the top four in the jungle, which prevents Murkowski from losing a head-to-head with Tshibaka.

But because Alaska is not a battleground (a Democrat has not won a Senate race there since 2008), it is not clear whether the National Republican Senate Committee will go to the mat for Murkowski. Its chairman, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Said he supports it because incumbent support is enshrined in the NRSC’s constitution. But he said he hadn’t coaxed her into showing up again.

Senator Rick Scott attends a press conference on the Coronavirus Relief Bill. | Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

Murkowski also has strong relationships with Democrats, from progressives like Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) to centrists like Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) And Joe Manchin. West Virginia has previously said it will support Murkowski’s campaign.

It adds value, Tester said of Murkowski. It is not unreasonable. We don’t agree all the time, but damn it, I don’t agree with my wife all the time either.

Murkowski has less institutional support from his party at home. Several former state party presidents backed Tshibaka in April as the insurgent candidate signaled she would be a turn to the right.

Tshibaka’s main focus so far has been on cutting spending and attacking the party establishment, with a photo of Murkowski’s appointment by his father Frank appearing on the challenger’s webpage: Kelly believes the seat of the Senate of Alaska is not something that should be passed down as a family heirloom.

She also started hitting the airwaves early with two commercials this month. Tshibakah spending has been minimal so far: just $ 8,000, according to AdImpact data.

While there is still a significant Trump bloc in the Republican Senate conference, none have yet opposed Murkowski. That’s quite remarkable considering hard-line supporters in his own party, led by former Sen. Jim DeMint (RS.C.), who tried to oust him 11 years ago after losing his primary. .

Yet, at a minimum, Trump’s allies have said he cannot go back on his promise to oppose her. Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said Trumps had made up his mind about Senator Murkowski and that it would be a futile effort to try to dissuade him.

After all, a year ago the former president made his memorable pledge to support all those who challenged Murkowski: if you have a pulse, I’m with you!

James Arkin and Marianne LeVine contributed to this report.

