Andhra Pradesh calls for Prime Minister Modis to intervene on Krishna Basin Row
The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the conflict between Krishna and Telangana. The matter took a serious turn, especially after submissions by the National Green Tribunal and the Center requesting detailed reports on the Srisailam power project.
In an urgently called Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grave displeasure with the Telangana government. The CM said he would seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and denounced the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, for issuing orders to generate electricity at the Srisailam power project.
We will not compromise to use our share of water from the Krishna Basin and will not allow Telangana to violate water projects and withdrawals, he said.
I refrain from talking more about the water issue as it will cause problems for the PA people in Telangana and Hyderabad, Jagan Reddy said.
The Andhra CM objected that Telangana was ignoring the objections of his government and Krishna’s Council standards on power generation.
Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a cabinet meeting in his camp office in Velagapudi. We will seek the intervention of Prime Minister Modis on the river water and other power generation issues and illegal projects in Telangana which violate the directives of the Water Board, he said.
He said there is not enough water in the Srisailam project area to generate electricity. The TRS government is ignoring Andhra’s rights and moving forward with power projects in violation of standards, he alleged.
