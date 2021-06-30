The government ready to listen if the opposition has electoral reform proposals (PM Imran – Pakistan)





** ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech during the budget session, said the government is ready to listen if the opposition has any electoral reform proposals. **

The Prime Minister, at the start of his speech, called on all opposition parties to hold talks on electoral reforms and said that we must take this step today to prevent further allegations of fraud.

“I urge the opposition to say that the elections are a problem for Pakistan and that the government is ready to listen if the opposition has any proposals for electoral reforms,” ​​he said.

He said the recent by-elections and senatorial elections had also sparked controversy.

Since the elections in the country were controversial after 1970, we are working to improve the electoral process. We have proposed electoral reforms and I will ask the opposition to sit with the government, regarding the future of democracy in Pakistan, he said in a speech to the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government had considered how to make the elections acceptable to all parties, and reminded the opposition that electoral reforms would benefit democracy.

He said the PTI government had tried to make electoral reforms over the past two years so that parties would accept election results even if they lost. However, the opposition had refused to discuss the proposed reforms with the government for more than a year, he said.

Turning to the budget for fiscal year 22, the Prime Minister said he wanted to talk about his vision first.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and his team who he said “made the budget according to my vision for Pakistan”.

Prime Minister Imran said the budget should reflect three principles: justice, humanity and self-reliance.

Imran, elaborating further, said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had “made the budget according to my vision for Pakistan”.

The prime minister also said that his government is establishing universal health insurance in the country and that all citizens will receive a health card for free medical treatment in public or private hospitals in the country.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to drive the economy towards export-led growth.

He said initiatives in this regard are being taken in different sectors, including agriculture, livestock and small and medium enterprises.

The Prime Minister said that 60 billion rupees had been allocated in the federal budget for the development of the agricultural sector. Tax exemptions worth 100 billion rupees are also granted to improve the productivity of this sector and ensure food security.

The prime minister said that the government of Punjab has launched the Kissan card program under which farmers will be registered to extend their facilitation, small farmers will receive a direct subsidy on inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, a- he added.

He said the Kissan markets will also be established so that farmers get the proper price for their produce.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while giving a clear and unequivocal message to the United States, said that Pakistan can be a partner in peace with the United States but cannot be a partner in any conflict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech at the budget session, said that despite sacrificing the lives of more than 70,000 Pakistanis in the war on terror, Pakistan has been declared the most dangerous country in the world. world.

Prime Minister Khan said previous governments condemned drone attacks even after allowing the United States to carry out drone strikes inside Pakistan. We have had a terrorist sitting in London for 30 years, will England allow us to carry out a drone attack? he remarked. Imran Khan added that Pakistan will never compromise on national security.

Reminding the public of decisions made for national security in the past, he said Pakistan participated in the US war when in opposition and was humiliated at that time. I only had one seat at the time, but I always asked about Pakistan’s role in the war in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Pakistan had made a mistake in joining the war in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan said: Pakistan has helped America but on the contrary we have been declared the most dangerous country in the world, adding that Pakistan has done everything the United States has asked for.

The Prime Minister also said that we do not want strategic depth in Afghanistan. We will not become any party, we will only side with those whom the Afghan people elect, said Imran Khan.

Bilawal and FM Qureshi exchange passionate words

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi exchanged impassioned words during a boisterous NA session.

While speaking in the House, Bilawal Bhutto alleged that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government rigged yesterday’s votes to get the 2021-2022 federal budget approved. By rules, the NA speaker had to count when a voice vote was contested, he added.

He said the budget presented by the federal government will cause economic disaster.

Meanwhile, in his speech, the FM sharply criticized the PPP chairman for accusing the PTI of violating parliamentary tradition. How can Bilawal challenge the legitimacy of the budget, he asked.

He said the opposition should also respect the vote instead of just throwing slogans. No one can damage the reputation of NA speakers, he continued.

