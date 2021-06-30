Aiwan-e-Sadr joins the list of the few presidencies entirely powered by green energy





The solarization of Aiwan-e-Sadr will result in an annual decrease of 1,450 tons of CO2 emissions and 32 million rupees added to the public treasury. A net metering system will contribute 100% of the excess energy to the national grid. its energy mix to 60% clean energy by 2030.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated one-megawatt photovoltaic (photovoltaic) solar panels in Aiwan-e-Sadr, making it one of the few presidencies in the world powered entirely by green energy.

The solarization project, under the Presidents Green Initiative, was started in partnership with Engro Corporation, where a net metering system will contribute 100% of the excess energy to the national grid.

The initiative will result in an annual reduction of 1,450 tonnes of CO2 emissions and an annual contribution of Rs 32 million to the public treasury.

Addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said Pakistan remains committed to realizing its untapped renewable energy potential in hydropower, solar and wind power and to increasing its energy mix to 60% clean energy from by 2030.

He stressed the need to use alternative sources for power generation in order to fully achieve clean and green energy goals.

Switching to renewable energies is vital to reduce the impact of climate change, he added.

President Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government Billion Tree Tsunami project was another step in the right direction to preserve the natural resources of the country facing vulnerability to climate change.

He said a balanced ecosystem was important to control the depletion of natural resources.

In line with other ecological measures for Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said planting 10,000 saplings was under consideration in addition to raising a vertical forest on one of its walls.

In addition, restoring the presidency roof window panels that were previously intended to get sunlight is on the cards to save natural resources, he added.

He said planting in some parks in Islamabad in the Miyawaki style would prove to be environmentally friendly.

The president said that private industrial facilities also have a responsibility to help improve society.

He praised Engro Corporation’s efforts to support the Presidents’ Green Initiative and said that including the private sector in development efforts could prove useful in several areas, especially energy security.

Engro Corporation chairman Ghias Khan said a green strategy was an important pillar of development, adding that Engro’s contribution would help mitigate environmental risks.

