NHS chief criticizes Boris Johnson for ignoring children’s needs during pandemic

An NHS chief criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson for ignoring the needs of young people during the pandemic.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, NHS Englands National Officer for Maternity and Children and Youth, took to Twitter to criticize the Prime Minister for not discussing the problems faced by young people during the health crisis.

She said: We have been asking the government to hold a press conference with and for young people for many months now. They deserve answers and to know that they are being listened to even though they cannot vote. Come on @BorisJohnson, our children and youth need to hear from you.

She added: We need an urgent plan to vaccinate, test daily or accept that for most of the under-18s this is a mild illness and the risk of isolating contacts outweighs about the benefits.

The Delta variant is spreading the fastest among young people and has played a major role in causing 375,000 schoolchildren across the UK to isolate themselves and learn from home.

Recent reports have claimed that young people from poorer backgrounds have been hit hardest by the pandemic, while mental illness has also increased sharply among those under 18.

Mark Brandreth, Managing Director of Shropshire and Telford Integrated Care System, said: I am so worried about the mental health of our young people. We are facing a mental health pandemic.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) also asked 10 Downing Street to hold a press conference to address the issues facing young people during the pandemic earlier this month.

According to Health Services Journal, RCPCH urged the government to develop plans for children, but has yet to receive a response to its June 20 letter. The request was similar to that of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs earlier this year, which was also ignored.

In a separate letter, RCPCH wrote: We are extremely disappointed that throughout the pandemic the UK government has never seized the opportunity to speak directly to children and young people.

The UK government’s message to young people is clear: you can be seen, but you will not be heard.

Emma Rigby, Executive Director of the Association for Young Peoples Health, added: The pandemic has clearly and dramatically affected young people. From the start, young people have been asking for communication that specifically addresses their questions and concerns and we totally agree that this is vital.

Young people are also essential to recovery and must have their voices heard as we return to normalcy. Good communication with young people will mean that the actions we take are more likely to be the right ones.

Young people haven’t had the level of communication they deserve and we shouldn’t hesitate to let them be part of the conversation. It is important in many ways.

The British Medical Association (BMA) also asked if the government has a stock of vaccines large enough to inoculate people under the age of 18 if it decides to do so.

A spokesperson for the BMA said: The JCVI is in the best position to make an evidence-based decision regarding the vaccination of children and young adults under the age of 18.

If a decision is made to undertake the vaccination of this age group against Covid-19, the government must ensure that there are sufficient resources in place, including an adequate supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the staff and facilities to deliver these vaccines as efficiently as possible.

Downing Street has been approached for comment.