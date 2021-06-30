YouTuber wants Donald Trump to pay legal fees for the Capitol riot





Zvonimir Jurlina and Gabriel Brown, both of New York City, were accused this week of destroying media material during the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON Two New York men were separately charged this week with destroying cameras and other equipment left by members of the media forced to flee the Capitol grounds by a pro-Trump mob on January 6.

Zvonimir Jurlina, of Farmington, New York, and Gabriel Brown, of Bayville, New York, are charged with destruction of property in a special jurisdiction and physical violence on the Capitol grounds. Brown is also accused of entering a restricted area without legal authorization.

Jurlina reportedly posted several videos on his Zykotik YouTube page that appeared to show him participating in the Capitol Riot, according to court documents filed on Monday. Investigators said the videos showed Jurlina kicking and trying to set cameras and other equipment on fire. The material was left behind by members of the media, several of whom were assaulted by members of the pro-Trump mafia. At least one other accused, Shane Woods, has been charged with assaulting a photographer.

In the videos, investigators say Jurlina can also be heard of some of the equipment being stolen, which he ultimately did by taking a microphone as a souvenir.

Yo, I guess we should loot now, right? Jurlina could have been heard saying. It is quite expensive equipment. I think I should just grab it and then go to a pawnshop.

According to the prosecution documents, at another point in the video, Jurlina can be heard saying that he attempted to light the media equipment on fire.

I tried. Little Marco Rubio gave me this lighter, Jurlina would have said.

In a video that has since been deleted from her YouTube page, Zurlina describes herself as a patriot and calls on former President Donald Trump to pay for his defense.

I am a true American patriot, says Jurlina. But I would like to say, Donald Trump, please pay my legal fees, because this all happened because of you.

In a separate file, Brown is also accused of attempting to break cameras and other equipment on the Capitol grounds. He is also accused of entering a restricted area of ​​the land with a megaphone, which investigators say used to shout apparent threats against the Capitol.

You robbed us of the Senate, you robbed us of the House, and now you think you’re going to rob us of the Presidency? Brown would have screamed. Let me tell you something you want to take away from the peaceful revolution? Well you better get ready for [expletive] violent revolution.

Investigators say Brown can also be seen signing his name and the word Freedom !! on a banner in a later video from Jan.6. In the video, the FBI says Brown can be heard explaining, I am signing my John Hancock on it, because I give my life to freedom, and I will stand by it as I always have.

Jurlina was taken into custody Monday in Austin, Texas. On Tuesday, a federal investigating judge released him under surveillance, with an order to surrender his passport to the pre-trial services and not to possess any firearms pending his trial.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon whether he had ever appeared before a judge.

