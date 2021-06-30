Joachim Low wants to MEET Mesut Ozil so they can end their feud in Germany

Joachim Bas says he wants to meet Mesut Ozil so they can finally end their long-standing feud following the German national team’s playmaker retirement.

Stockings hand Ozil his first Germany in 2009, and notched another 91 victories in nine years, the ex-Arsenal star becoming a key player in the country’s 2014 World Cup triumph.

However, since Ozil announced his decision to no longer represent his country internationally, the couple have not spoken to each other.

Joachim Low (left) says he wants to bury the hatchet with ex-German star Mesut Ozil (right)

The 32-year-old and his German teammate Ilkay Gundogan, both of Turkish descent, made headlines on the eve of the 2018 World Cup when they met and posed for a photo with the Turkish president controversial Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London.

The photo sparked outrage in their home country and led to Ozil being made the scapegoat for Germany’s exit in the first round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ozil, now at Fenerbache, retired from the national team in the wake and hit the German FA, accusing him of being complicit in incidents of “racism and disrespect” which occurred to him. .

Ozil was an integral part of Low’s German squad that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

In the aftermath of the storm of racism, Low insisted he “had nothing to do with Ozil” – but the initially German boss is hoping the couple can work things out now that the dust has settled.

“Mesut leaving the national team without consulting me first was a great human disappointment for me,” said Low.

“The time will come when we will talk or meet again. At some point the day will come when we will talk and put everything aside.

“These memories will then also be positive for us. He was an incredibly important and formidable player with great skills.

After Ozil’s retirement, the German FA has since admitted to making “mistakes” in handling the situation.

Ozil posed for a photo with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on the eve of the 2018 World Cup

German FA Secretary General Friedrich Curtis said last year they made mistakes in their handling of the case and neglected to meet with Ozil to discuss the situation with him.

He said in a meeting with young academics at the German Integration Foundation: “The DFB made mistakes in dealing with the events surrounding the Ozil affair.

“A photo has become a hot glass for many subjects. At the time when there were racist allegations, we ran out of time to meet the player.

Ozil has been heavily criticized for his photo with Erdogan, who has been described as a modern-day dictator by his harshest critics and his three-day visit to London in 2018 sparked protests from a number of advocacy groups human rights.

Ozil became a scapegoat as Germany was ruled out of the World Cup in the first round

Ozil withdrew from international service and claimed he had been the victim of racist abuse

He said in a lengthy statement when he announced his retirement: “It is with a heavy heart and after careful consideration that due to recent events I will no longer play for Germany at the international level when I have this feeling of racism and disrespect.

“I used to wear the German jersey with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t. This decision was extremely difficult to take because I always gave everything for my teammates, the technical staff and the good German people.

“But when senior DFB officials treat me the way they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then that’s enough. That’s not why I play football, and I won’t sit idly by and do nothing. Racism should never, ever be accepted.

Ozil has already defended his decision to meet the president and have his photo taken as he presented him with a signed Arsenal shirt. A year later, Erdogan witnessed Ozil’s marriage to his wife Amine Gulse.

Erdogan was Ozil’s witness at his wedding on the Bosphorus in Istanbul in June 2019

Ozil (left) pictured with Erdogan at an Iftar dinner in Istanbul in May 2019

‘[Erdogan] is the current president of Turkey and I would show respect to that person, whoever they are, ”Ozil told The Athletic. “Although I was born and raised in Germany, Turkey is part of my heritage.

“If the German president or [Chancellor] Angela Merkel is in London and asks to see me, to talk to me, of course I would too. It is simply a matter of showing respect to the highest position of a country.

“After the photo, I felt disrespectful and unprotected. I was getting racist slurs – even from politicians and public figures – but no one from the national team came out at that point and said, “Hey, stop. He’s our player, you can’t insult him like that. ” Everyone remained silent and let it go.