Congress attacks Narendra Modi government, says prime minister and his government continue to support and help their capitalist friends





New Delhi, June 30: Congress alleged on Wednesday that the government was supporting large corporations and giving them benefits at the expense of the public purse. During a press conference, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said: “Prime Minister Modi and his government continue to support and help their capitalist friends who in turn reject all acts of Prime Minister’s public relations and flood the BJP coffers. Khera alleged that the quid-pro-quo relationship has now come to light. It is an insolvent company, the prime minister’s favorite “business baba” and, of course, India’s public sector banks. In support of his claim, he cited the example of Ruchi Soya and said that in 2017, a private company by the name of Ruchi Soya filed for insolvency, which was subsequently approved by the NCLT in September of the same year.Union Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi says government is handing over India’s assets to crony capitalists. The company had taken out loans amounting to Rs12,146 crore and the banks began to claim the loans. Several banks have been exposed to these claims – the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, DNB being the most prominent. The largest lender to Ruchi Soya was SBI which had granted loans amounting to Rs 1,816 crore. When the time came to settle these loans, the SBI could only settle claims worth Rs 883 crore, resulting in a waiver of Rs 993 crore. It was not only SBI, but most of Ruchi Soya’s lenders only managed to settle a fraction of the total loans. The banks were only able to settle 43.6% of the total loans granted to Ruchi Soya. The congressional spokesperson alleged that “what is important to note here is that SBI not only wrote off hundreds of crore from the accounts of Ruchi Soya Industries, but went even further and loaned money amounting to Rs 1,200 crore to Patanjali to finance the purchase of Ruchi Soya Industries. ” Khera asserted: “The Prime Minister and the government cannot continue to support these capitalists and businessmen ‘Babas’ at the expense of the public treasury and the common man. It is a nation built by ordinary people, not by ‘baba’ businessmen. ” “Ruchi Soya had debts amounting to over Rs 12,000 crore, yet it was bought for only Rs 4,000 crore. Today it is valued at Rs 36,360 crore. Why are public sector banks in did they pay the price, “Khera asked. The pace at which shares have climbed, government actions over palmolein oil, the decision of a PSB like the SBI to lend Patanjali more in its acquisition of Ruchi Soya, whose loans had to be canceled, demand an investigation in the question, Khera said. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 30, 2021 at 5:23 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).

