Hong Kong democracy activist arrested again on eve of sensitive anniversaries





Vice President of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements, Chow Hang-tung holds a candle next to the “Pillar of Shame”, mourning those who died in the June 4 military crackdown. against the pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen in Beijing Square in 1989, inside the campus of the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China on May 2, 2021. Photo taken on May 2, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) – Hong Kong police re-arrested pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung after revoking her bail on Wednesday, on the eve of the anniversaries of the handover of the former British colony to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, a lawyer and vice-president of the group that organizes annual vigils for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989, was arrested and released earlier this month for encouraging a non-protest rally. authorized on June 4. Police Commissioner Chen Chi-cheong told a press conference that Chow was arrested again for instigating other people to participate in an unauthorized rally. She was due in court on Friday. Chow could not be reached for comment. Concerns intensify over freedoms in the financial center, which Britain returned to China on July 1, 1997, under a “one country, two systems” government formula that guaranteed a broad autonomy never seen in China. continental. Critics of the government say authorities have curtailed those freedoms and are now using a controversial national security law to crush dissent. Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong reject the claims and say the law was needed to plug the gaping holes in the city’s national security defenses exposed during anti-government protests in 2019. China marks the centenary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party on Thursday with pomp, show and what state media called President Xi Jinping’s important speech in Tiananmen Square. Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and the party move forward as the country quickly recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic and takes a more assertive stance on the world stage. Reporting by Sara Cheng and Jessie Pang; Written by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kevin Liffey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

