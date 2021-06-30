Donald Trump skyrocketing chances of going to jail





Three years after starting its criminal investigation into the Donald Trumps Trump Organization and its executives, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to indict the company’s ex-president and CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday with tax crimes, according to The Wall Street Journal. Clearly, this marks a major escalation in the investigation, and Trump is likely to react to the news by coming out as a man increasingly worried that jail is in his future.

According to the Journal, Weisselberg and the company should be charged with allegedly avoiding paying benefits taxes. For months, Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office investigated whether the benefits given to the CFO (and other employees), including cars, company apartments, and private school tuition, were a way to escape money owed to the IRS. In addition to obtaining Weisselberg’s personal income tax returns, the prosecutor’s office obtained a wealth of financial documents from her ex-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, whose former husband, Barry Weisselberg, is also an employee of long standing of the company. (In his divorce filing, Barry was unable to answer a number of questions about his taxes, and when asked if taxes had been paid on the Trump Organization apartment where his family lived. previously he said he didn’t know. Pressed to explain the discrepancies between what he said he won and what he actually declared on the tax forms, he replied: I am not not an accountant. I know what I earn. I’m not sure about some things.)

While Weisselberg has so far refused to cooperate with the investigation, being personally indicted and considering the prospect of a prison sentence, could obviously change his decision regarding: to testify against Trump and if so, it would be. without a doubt a very, very bad turn of events for the 45th president. Weisselberg has described himself as the eyes and ears of the business from a financial standpoint, and he could presumably connect a number of points about potential crimes committed by Trump.

Meanwhile, according to the Journal:

If prosecutors could show that the Trump organization and its leaders were systematically avoiding paying taxes, they could lay more serious charges against a scheme, lawyers said.

Mr Weisselberg and his lawyers have not commented on the investigation or the impending charges. Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the investigations, carried out by offices run by Democrats, are politically motivated. Earlier this week, he said in a statement that the case consists of things that are common practice throughout the American business community, and by no means a felony.

The tax investigation is part of a larger criminal investigation to determine whether the Trump Organization and its leaders overvalued and undervalued its assets on loan, tax and insurance documents for gain financial, reported the Journal. The criminal investigation, led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and the Civil Investigation, by the New York Attorney General, looked at financial transactions around some of the same properties, including Mr. Trumps’ estate. Seven Springs, in Westchester, NY, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, the Journal reported. Investigations by the two offices remain open and any charges filed Thursday would not preclude future action. The attorney general’s civil investigation could lead to legal action against the Trump Organization or its leaders. The criminal investigation could also lead to other charges in the future.

As Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law told Air Mail in April, Trump doesn’t care about Allen, but Allen knows everything he’s done wrong.

