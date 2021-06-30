Trump debuts at 41st place in C-SPAN presidential rankings





In the administrative skills category, Trump was ranked last among 45 former presidents. He also fell last in the moral authority category, just below Buchanan who is most widely known for his failure to prevent civil war. Trump does best in the Public Persuasion category, where he ranks 32nd, and Economic Management, where he ranks 34th.

Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley, who has advised C-SPAN on the investigation since its first iteration, said one reason for Trump’s low ranking could be his impeachment in 2021, which makes he is the only American president to have been impeached twice.

This year people have compared which is worse: Watergate or the impeachment of Trump ?, Brinkley said in a press release from C-SPAN. The word impeachment probably cost Nixon a few places this year, and possibly Clinton as well. “

Trumps four years in power have also been marked by the onset of Covid-19, the management of which of its administrations has been widely criticized, as well as the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, for which Trump has been widely blamed. Trump still maintains the disproved claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In the overall survey, Abraham Lincoln was ranked first, as has been the case since the start of the survey. George Washington came in second and Franklin D. Roosevelt in third, the same former presidents making up the top three on the list since 2000. The top nine rankings remained the same as in 2017, after Obama’s second term.

In Obama’s rise to the top 10, his score improved markedly in the Congressional Relations category, where he dropped from 39th to 32nd. In the category made in the context of the time, Obama also dropped from 15th to 10th place. The 44th Presidents have sought equal justice for all. The rating remained the highest, with him ranking third, just below Lincoln and Lyndon B. Johnson, for the second consecutive survey.

C-SPAN noted that the category with the most ranking changes in the past 20 years has been sued for equal justice for all, with the Woodrow Wilsons category ranking dropping 17 points from the first poll until this year. .

“Despite the fact that we have become more aware of the historical implications of racial injustice in this country and continue to grapple with these issues, we still have slave presidents at the top or near the top,” the professor said. from Howard University. Edna Greene Medford said in the press release. Washington, still the second president on the list, enslaved people during his tenure. So while we may be a little more enlightened about the breed today, we still discount its importance when evaluating these presidents.

Obama’s entry into the group of top 10 presidents in this year’s survey edged out Johnson, who fell to 11th place. Gerald Ford (28th place) and Bill Clinton (19th place), while others like Warren Harding (37th place) and Chester Arthur (30th place) have climbed the list. Nevertheless, the ranking remained broadly similar to that of the previous survey, carried out in 2017.

The biggest jump since the 2000-2021 survey was claimed by Ulysses S. Grant, who served during the rebuild. Grant was ranked No. 33 in the first poll and now sits at No. 20.

Grant, Brinkley said in the press release, is living his Hamilton moment.

