Emergency PPKM must be carried out to remove Covid-19 cases





JAKARTA President Joko Widodo stressed that the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) implementation plan must be implemented following the peak in Covid-19 cases. According to him, the policy is a government effort to restore the economy by suppressing the cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. Jokowi – Joko Widodo’s nickname – said a number of economic factors declined if daily cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia increased. “The increase in cases also affects the retail sales index in Indonesia and other countries, for example, Indonesia and Thailand are the same,” Jokowi said at the opening of the 7th Conference National Chamber (Munas) of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Wednesday in the town of Kendari in southeast Sulawesi. However, he said the emergency PPKM policy was still in the study and finalization stage. Later, he said, the PPKM emergency policy would be applied specifically to the islands of Java and Bali. “Either a week or two weeks, because here[Java et Bali]there are 44, regencies and cities and 6 provinces “, he explained.[JawadanBali)ada44kabupatendankotadan6provinsi”jelasdia[JawadanBali)ada44kabupatendankotadan6provinsi”jelasdia Previously, the implementation of the PPKM emergency policy emerged after President Joko Widodo held an internal meeting with his ministers on Tuesday related to the surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. In the document from the Covid-19 Management and Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) received by the Anadolu Agency, the emergency PPKM will be implemented from July 2 to 20. The Emergency Micro PPKM policy regulates, among other things, that essential sector activities can operate at 100% with tighter regulation of operating hours, capacity and implementation of health protocols. Office activities in the red zone and orange zone continue to operate with a capacity of 25 percent of employees while 75 percent work from home. For food / drink activities in public places such as restaurants, the government still allows a visitation capacity of only 25 percent and operates until 5:00 p.m. For restaurants that only serve take-out or take-out, they can operate for 24 (twenty-four) hours. Meanwhile, for activities in shopping malls and shopping centers, the government has limited opening hours until 5:00 p.m. The spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Jodi Mahardi confirmed the existence of the Micro PPKM emergency plan. He said the policy was still being finalized and would be announced soon. The coordination minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has also, he said, been appointed by President Jokowi as the PPKM emergency coordinator for Java and Bali. The Anadolu Agency website contains a summary of the news offered to clients through the AA News Distribution System (HAS). Please contact us to choose a subscription.

