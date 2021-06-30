Boris Johnson claimed to have LGBT + backs and it would be funny if it weren’t so tragic





Boris Johnson entered a parallel universe yesterday as he highlighted his alleged support for * the checklists * LGBT + equality. The Prime Minister has welcomed selected members of the LGBT + community whom he does not consider bum boys tank top at a champagne reception in Downing Street on Tuesday June 29 to mark the end of Pride Month. As a string quartet played in the background, Johnson celebrated the extraordinary contribution of LGBT people to our country, proudly touting the principles of equality his government has consistently undermined. I think what we want for this country is for it to be a place where you can be whoever you want to be and love whoever you want to love, he began, a bold statement from someone who needs another public consultation to determine whether they should ban conversion therapy. Sadly, that’s a nobody-recognized view of Johnson’s LGBT Advisory Group, which recently resigned en masse accusing conservatives of creating a hostile environment for LGBT + people, especially the trans community. Continuing his fantasy, the Prime Minister returned to his days as mayor of London. I have a very simple reason to think it’s the right thing, and it came from a long experience, really, of running one of the biggest cities in the world, he said. If you want to have the most dynamic and flourishing technological, scientific, academic, cultural and artistic sector in the world, if you want to attract the best and the brightest from all over the world, then you have to be progressive on these issues. Boris Johnson’s new finding on the economic benefits of supporting basic human rights will likely be news to those in his Home Office, who refuse LGBT-related asylum claims at a rate higher than the national average while subjecting queer people to disparaging stereotypes and culture of disbelief. It will also shock his Equalities Office, whose abandonment of long-promised reforms to the Gender Recognition Act helped fuel a culture of transphobia so severe that a British trans woman was obtained asylum in New Zealand. The story continues None of this seemed to matter to Boris Johnson, who really needs you to believe he loves gays now. Honest. I want you to know that we stand behind you here in this government, that we were determined to stand up for equality, he said. We were determined to stand up for LGBT people in every way we could, except, of course, when your favorite authoritarian homophobe comes to visit. Needless to say, the LGBT + community was not impressed.

