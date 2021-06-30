Coronavirus and China’s geopolitical roller coaster

World order is on the verge of shifting from American hegemony to Sino-sharing. primacy.

Along with the growth of China’s overall national power over decades, the collapse of confidence in Western values ​​and institutions began with the 2008 financial crisis.

For an example of China’s long march through Western institutions, consider this. An advertisement from a UK university for a job required a fluency in native or near-native Mandarin for a music composition teacher. In Australia, an over-reliance on Chinese student income and growing research links with Chinese institutions have fueled issues of free speech and national security.

A national self-hatred that consumes much among the so-called cultural elite of the Americas also fuels Beijing’s belief in the accelerating decline of the American imperium and the possibility of aligning the emerging world order with its priorities. Since his ascension to the Middle Kingdoms throne in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has consolidated his power and authority, fostered a cult of personality, sidelined critics and rivals, silenced dissent and crushed pockets of resistance to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

He also asserted China’s role in Asia and the world with unprecedented frankness through the militarization of his country’s territorial outposts in the South China Sea, unleashed an army of “wolf warrior” diplomats who defend vehemently every move from Beijing and have armed trade and economic relations.

In his clear-sighted and uncompromising determination to achieve global centrality for China, Xi instilled a sense of focus and vision into the political system. In contrast, the G7 wandered around Cornwall with a totally incoherent vision, throwing empty slogans such as build back better, and nothing else of real importance.

But with the emergence of the pandemic, China and its reputation began a downward spiral as much of the world grew angry at Beijing’s denials, cover-up, deviations and opacity about the origins of the virus. viruses that may have caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. For their part, Western democracies responded with chaotic and deadly incompetence even as China brought the disease under control with ruthless, if not brutal, efficiency.

It seemed for some time that the pandemic could mark a moment of ascendancy in the psychological balance of power as China worked to fill the global leadership vacuum left vacant by a rapidly declining America.

While Western countries suffered major GDP setbacks from the coronavirus and lockdowns, the Chinese economy managed to grow modestly by 2.3% in 2020. Its growth in the first quarter of 2021 was 18.3 % and the World Bank predicts it will grow 8.5% from 2021, accounting for 25% of total global growth.

But in another reversal, however, the narrative has recently shifted, thanks to renewed interest in the idea that the virus was caused, not by zoonotic transmission from bats to humans via an animal intermediate on Wuhan’s wet markets, but by a leak that may have occurred during questionable research at the nearby Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The leak theory has been firmly rejected for over a year by many scientists, mainstream media, intelligence agencies, the World Health Organization and prestigious scientific journals. Still, some researchers, based on the virus’s genetic fingerprint, believe the probability that it has arisen naturally is one in a million. Dozens of scientists have now demanded a proper investigation into the origins of the virus and have called on Chinese labs and agencies to open their cases.

Josh Hammer, US correspondent and opinion writer for Newsweek, described the coronavirus as China’s Chernobyl last year. He recently argued in his post that COVID-19 has destroyed Americans’ trust in ruling class experts forever.

One of the problems is that many experts and scientists were unwilling to give credit to what former US President Donald Trump said and feared they would be labeled anti-Asian or racist. Some have succumbed to group thinking while others have not wished to jeopardize careers and research grants by denouncing the scientific establishment. Still others wanted to retain access to their Chinese colleagues and institutions or hide their possible complicity in funding or participating in the murderous research.

Compounding the global damage to Brand China, its vaccine diplomacy is also coming under scrutiny. China has made an impressive display of the state’s capacity and power to quell the epidemic and provide humanitarian assistance to many other countries.

Against the more than 90% efficiency of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the efficiency of the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines is 78% and 51%. Bahrain, Mongolia and the Seychelles are among the countries that have relied on readily available Chinese vaccines to have recently seen an upsurge in infections. On June 26, with 70% of its population fully vaccinated (the highest in the world), Seychelles indefinitely extended pandemic restrictions on travel and gatherings due to persistent infections.

In a Pew Research Center poll of 16 countries, only 20% of participants expressed confidence in Xi to do the right thing in global affairs; Bidens’ rating was 74%. Likewise, in the 2021 Lowy Institute poll, only 16% of Australians trust China, somewhat or a lot, to act responsibly, up from 52% in 2018. Almost two-thirds now see China as more of a security threat as an economic partner.

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, our opponents have to think, man, if we can instill panic and fear, we can get them to shut down their entire society, cripple the world’s strongest economy.

Countries will work or should work hard to disassociate themselves from China, rebuild domestic capacity and create functional redundancy in critical supply lines so that they no longer run only to Chinese factories.

Such trend lines should worry Beijing.

Ramesh Thakur is Professor Emeritus at the Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University.