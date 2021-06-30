World Bank approves $ 800 million loan for Pakistan: report





Pakistan already plans to take out $ 17 billion in foreign loans in the next fiscal year (File)

Islamabad:

The World Bank has approved an $ 800 million loan to cash-strapped Pakistan to fund clean energy and human capital development programs, according to a Pakistani media report on Wednesday.

The loan amount would be used for projects that are not covered due to the budget deficit for fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune reported.

The Board of Directors of the World Bank has approved funding for two programs: the Pakistan Program for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE) and Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation (SHIFT-II).

Citing World Bank documents, the newspaper reported that the board of directors only approved the $ 400 million PACE loan after the government agreed to at least six preconditions – ensuring cost reduction of power generation, a call for tenders for all new power generation projects, switch to energy sanitation, increase of Rs 1.95 per unit in electricity tariffs, reduction of circular debt and appointment of independent boards of directors of electricity distribution companies.

The PACE program prioritizes the actions needed to launch critical reforms of the electricity sector focused on reducing electricity production costs, better targeting of subsidies and tariffs for consumers.

The World Bank has also approved USD 400 million for SHIFT-II which supports a federal structure aimed at strengthening the delivery of basic services for human capital accumulation.

The program would help improve health and education services, increase income generation opportunities for the poor and promote inclusive economic growth, the World Bank said.

SHIFT-II reforms increase budget reliability for sustainable funding of childhood immunization programs and quality primary health care, promote student attendance – especially for children out of school due to COVID-related closures – 19 – and support data-driven decision making.

“The reforms that underpin PACE and SHIFT can help facilitate sustainable investments and generate welfare gains for those who need it most,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director in Pakistan.

The economic crises in Pakistan have worsened further due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is arranging funding from global bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, to overcome the crisis.

Pakistan has already planned to take out $ 17 billion in foreign loans in the next fiscal year.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/world-bank-approves-usd-800-million-loan-for-pakistan-report-2476434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos