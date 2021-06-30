Trump Organization set to face tax crimes on Thursday





Although Trump faced several federal and state inquiries during his administration, the district attorney’s indictment is said to be the first to indict his company, the Trump Organization, with allegedly criminal conduct.

Trump himself should not be charged, his lawyer has said.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to comment. A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Mary Mulligan, a lawyer for Weisselberg, did not respond to a request for comment.

The expected charges are expected to arrive after lawyers for the Trump organization have met twice with prosecutors in recent days to make arguments on why the company should not face criminal charges.

And they will come after more than two years of investigation that began with an accounting investigation related to hidden money payments made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and expanded to include questions about whether the company or certain employees paid taxes on the benefits, including rent. free apartments, car rental or private school lessons.

Prosecutors also looked at cash bonuses paid to employees and whether appropriate taxes were paid to them, CNN reported Wednesday.

Although prosecutors have focused on Weisselberg in an effort to persuade him to cooperate with their investigation, his lawyers recently informed the district attorney’s office that he would not cooperate, people familiar with the case said.

An indictment against him would likely significantly increase the pressure on him to comply with prosecutors’ demands.

Weisselberg’s scrutiny by investigators began late last year, as prosecutors gathered evidence on him with the help of his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. Since then, she has handed over boxes of financial documents and met with investigators on several occasions, her lawyer Duncan Levin told CNN.

On Wednesday, Levin said she was delighted to learn of the upcoming charges against her former stepfather and longtime employer.

“We have been working with prosecutors for many months now in connection with this tax and financial investigation and have provided a great deal of evidence which has enabled them to lay these charges,” Levin said. “We are delighted to hear that the prosecutor’s office is moving forward with a criminal case.”

In recent weeks, as prosecutors moved closer to indictment, Trump has blasted their investigations, mocking the investigation – led by Vance and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats – conducted by officials of the “radical left”.

“Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who were elected because they ‘will get Donald Trump’, is a very dangerous thing for our country,” he said in a statement earlier this week. “Why would anyone bring their business to New York, or even stay in New York, knowing that these radical left-wing Democrats would willingly target their business if they were seen as a political opponent? It’s devastating for New York. York! “

This story has been updated with additional details and feedback.

