Politics
UK views women’s right to be free from violence controversial
I just finished reading a wonderful book called The Girls of Kobani. It tells the remarkable story of these Kurdish women who, as part of the all-female Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), fought against the Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria when the jihadists attempted to ‘invade the city from which the book takes its title. .
These women not only fought on the front lines to successfully defend Kobani from the horrors and barbarity of the IS regime, but continued to help liberate the larger city of Raqqa that IS claimed to be the capital. of his self-proclaimed caliphate.
But this story is much more than a war story. It is a tale for our time of an inspiring revolution in the region the Kurds call Rojava – “the land where the sun sets” – where these women broadcast their own political vision, determined to make women equal. a reality.
For the women of Rojava, their goal was not only to defeat the reactionary, hierarchical, misogynistic and fiercely anti-democratic diktats adopted by the jihadists of ISIS.
What these women set out to do goes much further, aimed at building a democratic and egalitarian society and standing up for women across the region wherever they face discrimination and persecution.
Their story stands in stark contrast to the decision taken in neighboring Turkey in March by the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (below), which means that today his country will withdraw from a legally binding Council of Europe treaty. Europe known as the Istanbul Convention to fight violence against women and hold perpetrators to account.
It’s been just over a decade now since the first 13 countries signed the treaty, ironically at a conference in Turkey, giving rise to its title. Until Turkey’s withdrawal, there were 46 signatory countries of what was considered a milestone in combating gender-based violence and safeguarding the rights of women and girls.
Few were surprised when Erdogan announced his withdrawal from the treaty in March. He and his government officials have after all for some time publicly and repeatedly stated that they do not believe in equality between men and women and have increasingly linked women’s safety to staying at home. home with their family and to have more children.
As bad as Turkey’s move is, it’s even worse when viewed against the backdrop of what many see as wider and growing opposition to the Istanbul Convention coupled with an increase in the use of gender. as a political weapon by authoritarian regimes.
It was only last month that Dubravka Simonovic, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women, described what she called a “pandemic of violence”, which has seen a marked increase in violence against women. calls to domestic violence hotlines, reports of missing or killed women, and a lack of safe places for those fleeing abuse.
Just glancing across the world right now, the picture speaks for itself. Following Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the treaty, the governments of Hungary and Poland had the term “gender equality” removed from an EU social summit in Portugal.
In Ukraine, too, there has been strong opposition to the signing and ratification of the Convention from religious groups who perceive it as a threat to “family values”.
At the same time, in neighboring Russia, President Vladimir Putin pushed back against domestic violence laws while in distant India another autocratic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly opposed the criminalization of the marital rape.
Then we have Afghanistan where the potential and increasingly likely return to power of the Taliban would catastrophically roll back gains for women, while in Azerbaijan the regime has repeatedly cracked down on calls to tackle abuses. generalized rights of women.
This is a worrying trend and before anyone imagines that things are going well with us, it should be remembered that the UK government, nine years after joining, has yet to ratify the Istanbul Convention.
Just a few months ago, Conservative MP and Home Secretary Victoria Atkins stressed that the government “would love” to ratify the treaty but that the “road to ratification” was still underway. Here again we have the conservative vision of “World Britain” at work, failing to set a good example.
WATCHING from here to Scotland another such shameful denial of the UK’s international obligations and treaty responsibilities only serves to strengthen the case for an independent and politically progressive Scotland doing things differently.
There is nothing controversial about the fact that every woman and girl has the right to be free from violence. What objection could there be to the establishment of a comprehensive support structure for victims of violence?
The Istanbul Convention was the first legally binding treaty in this area and has had a real and positive impact on the lives of countless women and girls. This is not just to raise awareness, but to help create a legislative framework and set improved political standards that were long overdue and that are needed more than ever at this time given the current pattern of threats and threats. kind used as a weapon.
From time immemorial, autocrats, dictators, bullies, have used gender as a strategy in their political arsenal often under the guise of “conservative values”. This week in Turkey under Erdogan it is being used again and women are rightly taking to the streets to protest.
It was in 2014, besieged and faced with the monstrous threat of the IS regime, that the Kurdish women of Kobani in Syria held their own.
Their participation in the “Rojava Revolution” as it is sometimes called, was an inspiring example for building a society in which women are free from discrimination and persecution and women’s rights respected.
Is it really too much to expect the governments of certain nations, including the United Kingdom, to sign, ratify, respect and support the Istanbul Convention? I would certainly like to think that in an independent Scotland there would not even be a need to ask such a question.
