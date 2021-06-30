Government finalizes emergency restrictions to contain COVID surge: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said on Wednesday that he was finalizing plans for the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Public Activities (PPKM) to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country. “The study is being finalized to determine the implementation of the emergency PPKM, led by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga (Hartarto), and we hope that it can be completed soon, as the peak of cases was striking, “President Widodo told the 8th National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kendari, southeast Sulawesi, Wednesday. The emergency PPKM could be implemented for one or two weeks in the islands of Java and Bali, he informed. The government will carefully review the implementation of the emergency PPKM based on the latest data on COVID-19 infections, he said, adding that the decision to implement them for one or two weeks does not has not yet been taken. “Especially in the islands of Java and Bali, because the other 44 districts / cities and six other provinces have an evaluation score of 4. We are looking at this in detail; there must be treatment implemented in accordance with the rate d “WHO infection. indicator,” Widodo said. According to the president, the number of areas classified as red zones, or high risk zones, for COVID-19 infections has continued to increase and, therefore, a decision must be made to implement more stringent measures to manage the spread of the virus. The main cause of the increase in the number of cases in Indonesia has been the increased mobility of the public during the Eid holiday period as well as the entry of new virus variants into the country, he observed. “At the beginning of February (2021), our number of cases rose to 176,000 cases, (and) it dropped by mid-May to 87,000 cases,” he noted. “But once the Eid holidays arrived and the new variants arrived, our cases increased, reaching 228,000. That is why we must be vigilant,” Widodo stressed. Related News: 47 Commercial Sites In C Jakarta Closed For Violation Of Sanitary Protocols

