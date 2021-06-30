Cabinet Approves Sustainability Gap Funding to Deploy BharatNet





The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial support for the sustainability gap of up to 19,041 crore for the implementation of the BharatNet project through the public-private partnership (PPP) model in 16 states. The project will be extended to all inhabited villages beyond the gram panchayats in 16 states Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, said Minister of Telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Cabinet approved in principle the implementation of BharatNet in 16 states under a public-private partnership model with a total expenditure of 29,430 crore. The Indian government will only spend the 19,041 crore sustainability deficit fund, the minister said, adding that around 3.61 Lakh villages, including gram panchayats, would be covered through BharatNet. An official statement added that the revised strategy will include the creation, upgrade, operation, maintenance and use of BharatNet by the concessionaire or private sector partner, which will be selected through an appeal process. ‘competitive international offers. High speed services The PPP model will leverage the efficiency of the private sector for operation, maintenance, use and revenue generation and is expected to lead to faster deployment of BharatNet. The selected concessionaire is expected to provide reliable broadband and broadband services in accordance with the pre-defined Service Level Agreement (SLA), he added. The private sector partner is expected to provide capital investment and mobilize resources for capital expenditures and for network operation and maintenance. The extension of BharatNet to all inhabited villages will allow better access to online services offered by various governments, enable online education, telemedicine, skills development, e-commerce and other broadband applications, Mr Prasad said, adding that this would help bridge the rural-urban divide in digital access.

