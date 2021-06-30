William Barr and Mitch McConnell think it’s time for January 6. Donald Trump does not agree!





Two stories emerged last week that initially didn’t make much sense. One involved former Attorney General William Barr, the main U.S. catalyst for Donald Trump’s corrupt behavior and indulgence in conspiracy theories, criticizing Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election based on theories of the conspiracy. The other involved the Toyota Motor Corporation (?) Apparently indicating its approval for this same coup attempt.

Barrs’ remarks were made in an interview, published by Atlantic, with political journalist Jonathan Karl. In the Karls article, Barr presents himself as a beleaguered defender of non-partisan integrity who, in December 2020, almost single-handedly ended Trump’s White House efforts to overturn the election results on the base. specious interpretation or non-existent evidence of electoral fraud. According to Barr, the Barrs Department of Justice reviewed all the fraud allegations that had been exposed by Trump’s personal attorneys and / or right-wing media figures and judiciously determined that they were unfounded. Then, apparently, Barr walked straight into the White House and told Trump what it was. Thank goodness (apparently) for William Barr!

This was confusing as Barr spent most of his tenure in office initiating or rescinding investigations and prosecutions on the basis of shoddy conspiracy arguments that fully aligned with Trump’s personal and legal interests. He actually used the months leading up to the 2020 election, telling reporters he agreed with presidents saying large-scale electoral fraud was potentially imminent. Of all the Trump officials who had had previous careers in elite circles, Barr seemed to care the least about his mainstream reputation, berating the media with MAGA talking points from his official lectern and using the DOJ in ways so instrumental to Trump’s benefit that some of his top officials resigned.

Yet in his exclusive interview with Karlone of top political press figures, Barr seemed almost desperate to portray himself as an independent operator who had toppled a deeply troubled president for the good of the country. The Atlantic has been the magazine of choice for Trump veterans like James Mattis and John Kelly who want to try and rehabilitate after leaving administration. But Barr, unlike Kelly or Mattis, had never acted before like someone who cared about his reputation with the kind of people who know what’s in the Atlantic. Last summer he even had some of them gassed by mounted police. (Coarse!)

So what was this once shameless apparatchik trying to rehabilitate? The Toyota story posted by political money sleuth Lachlan Markay for Axios gives a clue as to what could be going on here. The Markays article was about companies that have made donations since Jan.6 to Republican members of Congress who voted against official certification of Joe Bidens’ victory. * A number of companies, after the deadly riot in the Capitol that day, said they would no longer donate. opponents of the Congressional election who sparked violence by circulating disinformation and encouraging a Stop the Steal rally on the National Mall; Toyota announced at the time that it was evaluating its donation models in light of horrific events. That assessment apparently came to an end quickly, as Toyota has since donated a total of $ 55,000 to 37 different Republicans who voted to deny Joe Biden the presidency much more money and many more opposition supporters. elections than any other business.

Toyota, as a somewhat high-end non-American brand, probably doesn’t want to associate itself in the public mind with Q’s crazy white nationalist crowd that has made its way into the Capitol. His behavior, and that of Barrs, is more easily explained by the desire to go back to business as usual, the hope that the general public can be made to see the Republican Party again as something other than Trump’s party. and the wolf-headed shaman.

With this in mind, Barr is not trying to save his own reputation, but that of the long-standing Republican effort to consolidate power through just nominally legitimate tactics like extreme gerrymandering, blocking judicial appointments, and trading favors. Cap soaked in silver. . It’s a project he (and Toyota, which has non-union manufacturing plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Texas) have been involved in for a long time.

In the Atlantic article, the timing of Barrs breaking up with Trump over voter fraud is attributed to a push from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell is the Rosetta Stone that connects and explains the stories of Barr and Toyota, in that he was trying to get Barr and other party members to withdraw their support for Trump because he believed the alliances of the President with marginal theorists and violent gangs would not only fail to reverse the election outcome, but that they would fail in a way that would damage the GOP’s national brand. This fear was confirmed not only by the Republicans’ double defeat in the Georgia Senate races, but by the post-January flood. 6 donation freezes by company PACs.

McConnell’s behavior before and after the election and, by extension, Barrs makes sense in a framework in which the best of all possible worlds is a Republican-controlled government that is not dependent on the erratic and self-sabotaging personality of Donald Trump. Until election day, both men did their best to maintain the second best option, a Republican-controlled government that involved Trump. (McConnell may not want to use his time and resources to get Donald Trump and his criminal friends off the hook for encouraging Russian military intelligence to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s campaign, or trying to blackmail Ukraine for mess Joe Biden. But heck, do it if he has to.; that’s the political version of getting the toilet plunger.) Once Joe Biden routed Trump in the popular vote and the had safely beaten in the Electoral College, McConnell (and Barr) concluded that angering the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers with the imaginary Chinese Communist interference in the ballot is not (yet!) a sustainable way to take power in the broader context of public opinion and the justice system. At this point, they suddenly discovered the importance of the integrity of legal evidence and turned to a post-Trump world in which they would hamper Bidens’ agenda for two years, regain control of Congress with help. aggressive gerrymandering and voter suppression. laws, and aim to win the Electoral College in 2024 behind someone less volatile and unpopular than Trump.

For any supposedly strategy-savvy McConnells, however, there is a hole in this plan big enough to drive a Trump 2024 campaign tour bus. In Morning Consult’s most recent poll, Trump’s preference rating among Republicans was over 80%, and nearly 60% of GOP respondents said he is expected to play a major role in the party in the future. Trump, meanwhile, is a one-problem guy these days, and that problem is the alleged illegitimacy of the Biden presidency. As soon as the Karls Atlantic story aired, the ex-president released a statement attacking McConnell and Barr, which he described as a disappointment in every sense of the word, for their inability to deal with an exhaustive list of various 2020 theories debunked. On Saturday, he appeared at a rally in Ohio to support a right-wing candidate who is already running against Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez because Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump after Jan.6. (On Tuesday, the Daily Beast reported on a super PAC that has already started spending big on ads targeting Gonzalez and the other handful of Republican critics of Trump who are set for re-election in 2022.)

Toyota said in a statement to Axios that it doesn’t think Republicans should be judged purely on their voter certification votes, which is actually a nice way to sum up McConnells’ position as well. The problem for the automaker, the Leader of the Senate, and anyone who wants the old normal Conservative movement back is that it is the exact opposite of the belief of the one person whose opinion matters.

Correction, June 30, 2021: This coin misspelled Lachlan Markays’ last name.

