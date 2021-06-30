Worried about the planet or claim that the United States is back? Bidens virtual summit puts the ball in Xis’ court, as US reclaims leading role in international climate action





President Biden has shown his intention to reaffirm the United States as world leaders on climate change by hosting a virtual summit on April 22 and 23, encouraging states to build on their climate commitments. It was hailed as a major success, bringing together leading countries in climate action. However, the summit sparked a debate on climate policy. As competition between the United States and China peaks, climate change remains one of the few areas they can cooperate on. Whether climate action will lead to healthy competition or conflict will depend on a range of factors over the next decade.

Biden to reaffirm US leadership on issues like climate change

Following a joint statement with China on the climate crisis on April 17, the United States submitted a new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) at the Biden-led virtual summit on April 22-23, increasing its climate commitment, while Xi Jinping and China have chosen only to reiterate their commitment to be carbon neutral by 2060. The United States has pledged a new target to achieve a 50 to 52% reduction from 2005 levels of net greenhouse gas pollution in the economy as a whole in 2030.

The summit, despite some technical issues, was hailed as a major success by analysts as Canada, Japan, the United States and many others increased their climate commitments. Although it could have been the case; however, it seems there was more than climate on Bidens’ agenda.

In fact, Biden used this virtual summit as a platform on which reaffirm American leadership, following the isolationist and protectionist posture that characterized the Trump administration. The past four years have damaged the Americas ‘international reputation and legitimacy, and Bidens’ voracious activity during his first 100 days in office has so far apparently succeeded in limiting the damage. He revived the participation of the Americas in several international agreements and reaffirmed their commitment to international institutions. While there is still a lot of work to be done before Washington regains international recognition as a leader on issues such as climate change, these are certainly steps in the right direction to achieve this goal.

Sino-US climate policy

However, amid spikes in tension with China, Biden shows no sign of easing the hard line that embodied the second half of his predecessors’ tenure. This summit can therefore be seen as a platform for climate policy, as Biden appeared in front of Xi, who has not pledged to improve China’s climate engagement. Climate change is one of the few areas where cooperation between China and the United States appears to be positive. However, growing tensions and hawkish positions risk pushing climate policy into an arena of competition, especially as climate policy becomes more prevalent on the global stage.

The competition for who can rule the world over climate change is likely to become a crucial battle throughout the 21st century, with climate change gradually taking on a vital role in international politics. There are two ways that kind of atmosphere could go: a little healthy competition could trigger the urgency needed to tackle one of the biggest problems of our time, as nations rush to lead climate action. . However, on the other hand, if Sino-US climate cooperation turns sour and the politics of blame takes over from productive diplomacy, it could have very real political implications. If the two most powerful nations to ever exist and the biggest contributors to emissions don’t work together on a solution to climate change, it will hamper the kind of deep change that is needed to mitigate global warming.

Future prospects: opportunity for collaboration or reason for antagonism?

We have yet to see any negative fallout and this summit could continue to be seen as a resounding success. That said, it’s very possible that Biden will cite this in the future, accusing Xi of being lenient with the climate action policy and further tarnishing their already questionable ethical record. Biden, however, must exercise caution and be careful not to upset China on an issue where cooperation is imperative for the future of the planet. Since Trump, bilateral relationship has reached its lowest level since formal ties were established in January 1979 and any piece of collaboration should be cherished in this increasingly confrontational environment.

America is more divided than it has been for a long time, and roughly the The only thing that is agreed in all the rooms is that America must be tough on China perhaps a sign of anti-Chinese sentiment that seemed to permeate American culture and society. This makes areas of cooperation even more valuable and, as such, climate geopolitics must take a back seat, with climate action taking center stage, if we are to usher in an era of definitive climate action. necessary. The stakes are too high to fail in this seismic era, but only time will tell how Biden handles bilateral relations during his administration. These years will probably be crucial in the big picture of Sino-US relations.