Indonesia considers wider restrictions as coronavirus crisis worsens





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is finalizing emergency measures to control Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak, its president said on Wednesday, as the country reported record cases of COVID-19 for the second day of this week. Staff of the local disaster mitigation agency in personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a person who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a funeral in Tegal, province from Central Java, Indonesia on June 30, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto / Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS President Joko Widodo said authorities were considering tighter restrictions for a week or two and urged the public to remain vigilant and focus less on the health of the economy. Today it will be finalized, as the peak is very high, the president, better known as Jokowi, said at a business event, referring to emergency protocols. I ask that we all be careful and not let our guard down. Don’t just talk about the economy when we don’t see the health aspect, Jokowi said. Indonesia reported 21,807 COVID-19 cases and 467 deaths on Wednesday, one of six days of record cases since June 21. Movement restrictions were tightened last week in so-called red zone areas where cases have jumped, but health experts said these were insufficient. Social mobility and the presence of highly transmissible variants have been blamed for an increase that has pushed many hospitals to their limits. The bed occupancy rate was 72% nationwide, Jokowi said, although some local authorities reported much higher rates, including Jakarta. In a bid to halve the current daily cases to less than 10,000, Indonesia is proposing tighter restrictions on travel and air travel, a ban on restaurants and the closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document consulted by Reuters. The proposals, which were preliminary and have not yet been ratified, were made by the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments and would apply from July 3 to 20, on the densely populated islands of Bali and Java. The document recommends that critical areas remain open but shopping centers close and a work-from-home policy for non-essential workers. It suggests a reduction in public transport capacity and COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements for domestic air travelers. Jokowi has also pledged to speed up vaccinations to one million doses per day in July and two million in August, from 200,000 to 300,000 per day now. There is no negotiation, Jokowi added. Only 13 million people have received two vaccines in Indonesia. Of its more than 270 million inhabitants, 181.5 million are targeted for vaccination. The president had previously resisted calls from health experts for a full lockdown and warned last week that restrictions should be implemented to avoid killing the economy. But Hasbullah Thabrany, head of the Indonesian Association for Health Economics, said more comprehensive measures were needed and the economy would not suffer too much. No restriction will kill the economy of the people. It simply interrupts economic activities to keep the virus at bay, he said. Reporting by Tabita Diela, Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty

