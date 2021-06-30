Donald Trump heads to US-Mexico border for further attacks on President Joe Biden’s policies





Former President Donald Trump heads to the US-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on President Joe Biden amid rising numbers of migrants surprised to enter the United States. The trip with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of the border wall near Weslaco in the southern tip of Texas is the second public appearance this week for Republican Trump, who lost to Biden, a Democrat, in the November election. . Trump pilloried Biden at a rally in Ohio on Saturday, his first such event since leaving the White House, accusing him of “dismantling US border defenses and instigating a flood of illegal migrants like this country has never seen ”. Since taking office five months ago, Biden has reversed many of Trump’s restrictive policies and promised a more humane system. He halted construction of Trump’s iconic border wall and ended a program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico while their US asylum claims were resolved. Under Biden, arrests on the southwest border hit the highest monthly levels in two decades, an increase Republicans blamed on more welcoming policies. Although Republicans have signaled that immigration will be the focus of their campaign to regain control of Congress next year, a Reuters / Ipsos poll of 4,420 adults suggests their attacks are having little effect. About 10% of adults ranked immigration as the country’s top priority in a June 11-17 poll, down 5 points from a similar survey in April. Among Republicans, 19% ranked immigration as a top priority, down 10 points from April. America’s approval of Bidens’ handling of border issues has been almost unchanged in recent months, with 47% saying they disapprove of his leadership on immigration, while 40% said they approve. Biden officials say poverty, crime, corruption and the effects of climate change have pushed migrants north from parts of Central America and defend the administration’s approach to the border. More than 270,000 migrants have been recovered this year in the US border patrol area of ​​the Rio Grande Valley, making it by far the busiest stretch of the southwest border. Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has assigned to tackle the root causes of migration to the United States from Central America, visited the US-Mexico border near El Paso on Friday. Many Republicans, including Trump and Abbott, shot Harris for not coming sooner. Harris urged authorities to focus on practical solutions during his visit to the border last week, saying: “This problem cannot be reduced to a political problem. We talk about children, we talk about families, we talk about suffering. Abbott said in a statement Harris ignored the “real problem areas” along the border and said she “would fail in her mission if she refused to speak to residents of the Del Rio area whose homes and ranches are overrun by gangs and smugglers. ” Trump has publicly flirted with the prospect of running for president again in 2024. Abbott is also a potential candidate for the Republican nomination.

