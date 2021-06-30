Theresa May castigates Boris Johnson for cutting foreign aid and breaking ‘World Britain’ promise

Theresa May criticizes Boris Johnson for cutbacks in foreign aid as she accuses him of failing to deliver on ‘Global Britain’ promise and warns that cut in funding risks a ‘perfect storm’ of problems
Theresa May attacked Boris Johnson for his decision to cut foreign aid spendingShe accused the current Prime Minister of failing to keep his promise to “Global Britain”She warned that the cut in funding risked creating a “perfect storm” of aid problems.
Through Jack Maidment, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor
Posted: 12:19 p.m. EDT, June 30, 2021 | Update: 12:57 p.m. EDT, June 30, 2021
Therese May struck down Boris Johnson this afternoon on his decision to reduce foreign aid as she accused the Prime Minister of breaking his promise of “World Britain”.
The ex-PM has targeted his No.10 successor by warning that a £ 4bn spending cut would result in the cancellation of initiatives and loss of expertise in a ‘perfect storm’ of problems.
The government cut aid spending to 0.5% of national income instead of the 0.7% promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election manifesto.
Ministers blamed the decision on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Theresa May lambasted Boris Johnson this afternoon for his decision to cut foreign aid as she accused the Prime Minister of breaking his promise of “Global Britain”.
Ms May told MPs this afternoon she hoped to see aid spending return to 0.7% and with it a “truly global Britain that is fully engaged in the world”.
She said that “unfortunately at the moment the message is quite different”.
This is the second time in just a month that Ms May has targeted Mr Johnson.
At the beginning of June, she criticized the Prime Minister for his system of international traffic lights and again used her slogan “Global Britain” to make fun of him.
Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ms May said that even if the aid spending commitment is restored in the coming years, as ministers have said, this will remain problematic as programs and staff will have been cut this year due to the Cup.
She said: “It seems to me that we are looking at a perfect storm where not only is the money gone, but in fact when the time is right – and I hope it will be next year and the government reinstates the 0.7. % – we actually find that the people are not there in the ministry to be able to make sure that this is done and is done effectively.
The ex-PM has targeted his successor at No.10 by warning that a £ 4bn spending cut would result in the cancellation of initiatives and loss of expertise in a ‘perfect storm’ of problems
“I would therefore like to say to the Minister that I sincerely hope that we can restore the respect that we have had in the world thanks to our funding and our expertise, restore the 0.7%, take a comprehensive look at aid spending, Don’t lose the expertise of Dfid (Department for International Development) and we may be able to come back… as an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain, fully engaged in the world, unfortunately for the At the moment, the message is rather different.
Ms. May also spoke of a reduction in modern slavery and girls’ education programs before addressing the recent creation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office by merging the Foreign Office and the Dfid.
She said: “I fear this will reduce the UK’s influence on the world stage and this reduction in overseas aid is just one example.”
Publicity
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.nation.lk/online/theresa-may-blasts-boris-johnson-over-foreign-aid-cut-and-breaking-global-britain-promise-97514.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos