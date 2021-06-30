Theresa May castigates Boris Johnson for cutting foreign aid and breaking ‘World Britain’ promise

Theresa May attacked Boris Johnson for his decision to cut foreign aid spendingShe accused the current Prime Minister of failing to keep his promise to “Global Britain”She warned that the cut in funding risked creating a “perfect storm” of aid problems.

Through Jack Maidment, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor

Posted: 12:19 p.m. EDT, June 30, 2021 | Update: 12:57 p.m. EDT, June 30, 2021

Therese May struck down Boris Johnson this afternoon on his decision to reduce foreign aid as she accused the Prime Minister of breaking his promise of “World Britain”.

The ex-PM has targeted his No.10 successor by warning that a £ 4bn spending cut would result in the cancellation of initiatives and loss of expertise in a ‘perfect storm’ of problems.

The government cut aid spending to 0.5% of national income instead of the 0.7% promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election manifesto.

Ministers blamed the decision on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms May told MPs this afternoon she hoped to see aid spending return to 0.7% and with it a “truly global Britain that is fully engaged in the world”.

She said that “unfortunately at the moment the message is quite different”.

This is the second time in just a month that Ms May has targeted Mr Johnson.

At the beginning of June, she criticized the Prime Minister for his system of international traffic lights and again used her slogan “Global Britain” to make fun of him.

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ms May said that even if the aid spending commitment is restored in the coming years, as ministers have said, this will remain problematic as programs and staff will have been cut this year due to the Cup.

She said: “It seems to me that we are looking at a perfect storm where not only is the money gone, but in fact when the time is right – and I hope it will be next year and the government reinstates the 0.7. % – we actually find that the people are not there in the ministry to be able to make sure that this is done and is done effectively.

“I would therefore like to say to the Minister that I sincerely hope that we can restore the respect that we have had in the world thanks to our funding and our expertise, restore the 0.7%, take a comprehensive look at aid spending, Don’t lose the expertise of Dfid (Department for International Development) and we may be able to come back… as an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain, fully engaged in the world, unfortunately for the At the moment, the message is rather different.

Ms. May also spoke of a reduction in modern slavery and girls’ education programs before addressing the recent creation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office by merging the Foreign Office and the Dfid.

She said: “I fear this will reduce the UK’s influence on the world stage and this reduction in overseas aid is just one example.”