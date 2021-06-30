Student died after drinking contraband alcohol to circumvent Turkish government alcohol restrictions





A young student with a promising music career ahead of her has died after apparently drinking contraband alcohol in Turkey. Berna Ozcan, 25, died in a hospital in the city of Izmir, western Turkey, after waking up ill on June 27. The young woman, who studied at the famous Turkish State Conservatory of Music at Ege University, had been drinking with friends at her home on Saturday evening. She fell asleep and woke up the next morning feeling unwell, prompting her friends to call emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the Erzene neighborhood residence and took the young woman to hospital by ambulance. Berna Ozcan (right) pictured with her mother. Berna was a music student who reportedly died after drinking homemade alcohol in Izmir, Turkey on June 27, 2021. (@ bernaozzcan / Zenger) Doctors took care of the young woman, who died despite their best efforts. Her body was then taken for an autopsy, which will clarify whether she died of alcohol-related causes. The young woman’s two friends, who fell asleep on the property after also ingesting homebrew, apparently did not require hospitalization. The prosecution has since opened an investigation into the death of the young woman, which he considers suspicious. The investigation is ongoing. Many people in Turkey have turned to homemade alcoholic beverages after the Turkish Islamist government introduced huge tax hikes on alcohol. Taxes began in 2002 and have increased significantly since. According to an October 2020 report from Balkan Insight, the price of alcoholic beverages has increased by 1,800% over the previous 18 years. In January alone, the special consumption tax on alcohol and tobacco increased by 17%, according to Bianet, a Turkish press organization focused on human rights. The tax hikes have been accompanied by a huge increase in deaths and intensive care admissions, with people falling ill after producing their own alcohol using ethyl alcohol or ethanol. The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans has further imposed bans on the sale of alcohol throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with public skepticism about the reasoning behind those bans. An employee stores alcohol at a store on April 28, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. As part of lockdown restrictions related to COVID-19, the government has banned the sale of alcohol during the lockdown period. The controversial decision sparked an uproar from citizens and liquor store owners. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images) Erdogan belongs to the Justice and Development Party, a conservative and populist movement. National opponents, including those of the Republican People’s Party, criticize the taxes and bans, calling them attacks on free will and the personal lives of citizens. The increasing severity of Turkish alcoholic beverage regulations is raising concerns about the increase in smuggling and illicit goods. The consumption of contraband alcohol is considered particularly dangerous, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service. In April, #alkolumedokunma was one of the hottest hashtags on Turkish Twitter. This results in not touching my alcohol. (Edited by Katie Taranto and Kristen Butler) The post office Student died after drinking contraband alcohol to circumvent Turkish government alcohol restrictions appeared first on Zenger news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tntribune.com/student-dead-after-drinking-bootleg-liquor-to-get-around-alcohol-restrictions-of-turkish-government/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos