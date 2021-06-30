“Prime Minister Imran Khan made life hell for people on behalf of Naya Pakistan”: Bilawal





Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking to media on June 30, 2021. Photo: Screenshot Pakistanis want to talk about Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore issues instead of international issues, Bilawal says. not taken the Opposition on board when budgeting. Claims that due to rising inflation in the country, government employees are being forced to commit suicide.

Following Prime Minister Imran’s budget speech to the National Assembly on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PTI-led government had made life hell for the masses in the name of “Naya Pakistan “.

Bilawal said the prime minister tries to ridicule people because all the actions his government takes are in favor of the rich rather than the poor.

“The masses do not want to listen to the prime minister giving a conference,” he said. “What kind of hypocrisy is this? “

The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to report on his performance over the past three years as there has been a “historic increase” in poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal said the government did not integrate the opposition when drafting the budget, while also censoring the speech made by the prime minister and saying it was “just a simple manipulation. of words “.

He also said that the Pakistani people wanted to talk about the issues of Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore rather than international issues.

“The prime minister has spoken of economic development but he is inviting immigrants to the country,” Bilawal said. “The Prime Minister makes big claims about the poor, but his actions and policies don’t match. He makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

Bilawal claimed that due to rising inflation in the country, government employees are being forced to commit suicide.

“People want solutions to their problems. They are fed up with [the premier] constantly talking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), “he said, adding that the new budget would lead to a further decline in the country’s economy.

He said the prime minister “would not be able to get taxes from the masses” because, for people to contribute nationally, they must have confidence in the state as well as in democracy.

“A budget meeting source of embarrassment”

In his speech in parliament today, the PPP chairman lambasted the government’s legislative process, accusing it of “rigging”.

“We believe this budget session has become an embarrassment for all Pakistanis,” he said. “Mr. President, I pity you that you took away our rights,” Bhutto added.

Bilawal told AN President Asad Qaiser that opposition lawmakers expected him to retain the “sanctity of the chair” and act in a neutral manner.

He said that if the “rigging” had not been carried out yesterday when the finance bill was approved, the government could not have obtained 172 votes.

He said opposition members have more rights than just reading their amendments to the bill.

“We also have the right to be heard,” he said. “If our right to vote is not protected, what will happen to the protection of the rights of ordinary Pakistanis? He asked.

Bilawal said the opposition had called for a recount but the speaker had not forced it. He said even Vice President Qasim Suri continued to take time and not force the opposition.

However, Bilawal admitted that opposition members were also to blame for their low participation in the session.

The PPP chairman accused the chairman of failing to protect the rights of opposition members, adding that “the whole nation has seen that if you don’t fake [the parliamentary process] then you would not have received 172 votes “.

Speaking to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Bhutto said an “unelected member” continued to reject opposition amendments.

“According to rule 276, if there is a voice voting challenge, you have to count it,” Bhutto said.

Bhutto told the speaker that he contested the vote in the last phase of the legislation but “you did not listen to me”.

“What is it, if not rigging?” the PPP leader asked before concluding his speech, leaving and then returning when the foreign minister challenged him to return.

Urges PM Khan to register FM Qureshi’s phone

Earlier today, Bilawal, while speaking in the National Assembly, searched the foreign minister and said the country’s intelligence services should record his phone conversations.

“I would like to ask the prime minister to order the ISI to register Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s phone,” Bhutto quipped. “When he was our foreign minister, he campaigned around the world to make him prime minister, in place of Yousaf Raza Gillani,” he added.

“That is why we sacked him from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs,” added the leader of the PPP.

The foreign minister responded to the PPP leader’s accusations, telling him that he also knew Bhutto “since he was a little child”.

He retaliated against the president of the PPP by calling him a “kid”.

“I have known you since you were a child and I also knew your parents,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/357741-pm-imran-khan-has-made-life-a-living-hell-for-people-in-the-name-of-naya-pakistan-bilawal

