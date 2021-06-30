Donald Trump’s company should be charged with tax crimes





DONALD TRUMPS COMPANY is expected to be charged with tax offenses resulting from an investigation in New York into the former president’s business relationship, Press Association sources say.

The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appear to involve non-cash benefits the company gave to senior executives, including the use of apartments, cars and tuition fees .

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that charges were expected tomorrow.

The charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are said to be the first criminal cases to emerge from the two-year investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Prosecutors have reviewed Trump’s tax records, cited documents to appear, and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and business executives.

A grand jury was recently put in place to assess the evidence and New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was appointing two attorneys to work with Vance on the criminal investigation while she continued a civil investigation into Trump.

Jason Miller, former senior Trump adviser, called the looming accusations politically terrible for Democrats.

They told their lunatics and supplicants in the mainstream media that it was President Trump. Instead, their witch hunt persecutes an innocent 80-year-old man for possibly taking free parking! he tweeted, apparently referring to Weisselberg, who is 73.

Trump had condemned the investigation in a statement on Monday, calling Vances’ office rude, mean and totally biased in its treatment of lawyers, representatives and longtime employees of the Trump company.

The former president said the company’s actions were standard practice throughout the American business community, and by no means a crime, and that the Vances Inquiry was an investigation looking for a crime.

Trump, who has criticized the immigration policies of President Joe Bidens, was in Texas today visiting the Mexican border. He did not respond to questions about the charges while attending a briefing with state officials.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met with Manhattan prosecutors last week in a last-ditch attempt to dissuade them from charging the company. Prosecutors gave lawyers a deadline of Monday to argue that criminal charges should not be laid.

Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told The Associated Press this week that there was no indication that Trump himself was included in the first batch of charges.

There is no indictment this week against the former president, Fischetti said. I can’t say it’s completely out of the woods.

Weisselberg, who has been loyal to Trump and his father, real estate developer, Fred, has come under scrutiny in part because of questions about his sons’ use of a little or no Trump apartment. of charges.

Barry Weisselberg managed an ice rink operated by Trump in Central Park.

His ex-wife, Jen Weisselberg, cooperated with the investigation and handed over tons of tax records and other documents to investigators.

Allen Weisselberg has worked for the Trump Organization since 1973. The case against him could give prosecutors the means to pressure the executive to cooperate and tell them what he knows about Trump’s business relationship.

