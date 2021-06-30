I never felt more “insulted” when Pak joined the US War on Terror: Pak PM





Islamabad, June 30 (PTI) Claiming that as a Pakistani he had never felt more “insulted” than when Pakistan decided to join the US war on terrorism in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his country would be a partner of the United States. in peace and never in conflict.

During a high-profile speech to the National Assembly, a day after the new year’s budget was approved by a majority vote, Khan drew a clear line for future cooperation with the United States, which, according to him, would be based on cooperation unlike the Pak-United States Partnership in the war on terrorism after September 11 which resulted in a serious backlash in Pakistan.

“When we’ve done so much service, has they (the United States) praised us or acknowledged our sacrifices? Instead, they called us hypocrites and blamed us. Instead of appreciating us, Pakistan struggled to express, ”he said.

As a Pakistani, Khan said, he had never felt more “insulted” than when Pakistan decided to join the US war on terrorism and suffered greatly in the process.

“We have decided to become a frontline state in the US war on terrorism. I have asked several times, what do we have to do with war? “Does one country get involved in another’s war and lose 70,000 lives? ” He asked.

What they (the United States) said we have continued to do, the prime minister said, noting that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf admitted in his book “In the Sight: A Memoir” that he took the money and sent “our” people to Guantanamo Bay.

“It didn’t end there, they (the United States) ordered us to send our army to the tribal areas. We have sent our army to the tribal areas. They were our people. What was the result? he wondered.

Calling this phase “the darkest time in our history,” Khan said Pakistan did not know which country was friendly and which was not.

“Have you heard of friendly countries carrying out drone attacks and strikes in your country? He asked, criticizing the use of drones in Pakistan, which he said aroused a lot of resentment.

“A terrorist has been sitting in London for 30 years. Will they give us permission to attack him? He asked, apparently referring to Altaf Hussain, the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Hussain, a Pakistani British politician, is known for his advocacy on behalf of Muhajir’s interests in Pakistan. He has been living in exile in Britain since Operation Clean-up began in 1992, in which the Pakistani government sent the military to Karachi to suppress the MQM.

“If they (the British) don’t give permission, then why did we do it? Are we sub-human or half-human, or are our lives not worth enough? ‘ He asked.

Speaking about the murder of Osama bin Laden, Khan said overseas Pakistanis were hiding their faces after the US Navy Seals raid on Abbottabad in which the founder of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization was killed because that ‘our ally did not trust us enough to carry out the attack’.

Khan said peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan to establish economic ties with Central Asian states. We don’t want any strategic depth and we don’t have any favorites or parties in Afghanistan, he said.

He said it is good that the United States has recognized that the war is not a solution to the Afghan problem because the Afghans have never accepted any kind of interference from outside.

Khan said that after deciding there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and setting an exit date, the United States wanted Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

“What leverage do we have? We can only tell them that if you go (towards military activity) then there will be a civil war. The Taliban have stepped up their attacks on Afghan government forces since May 1, when US-led international forces formally began their withdrawal from the country. PTI SH SCY AKJ SCY

