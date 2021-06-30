US House Forms Panel to Investigate Jan 6 Attack on Capitol Hill | Donald Trump News





Democrats move select committee forward after Republicans block commission to investigate riot by Trump supporters.

The United States House of Representatives voted to create a special committee to investigate the events of January 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump assaulted police and stormed Congress then that he was meeting to ratify the election of Joe Bidens as President of the United States.

The new committee will be made up mostly of Democrats and will be tasked with investigating the insurgency on the United States Capitol, the role played by Trump, and the continuing threat of violent extremism in the United States.

What we are looking for is the truth, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Everyone here knows that January 6 was an attempt to overthrow our democracy.

The House voted 222-190 to establish the Jan.6 inquiry. Republican leaders opposed the creation of the special investigative group as well as an earlier proposal to create a bipartisan commission similar to the one that investigated the al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001.

More than 140 members of the United States Capitol Police and the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police were injured in the riot, which followed a rally and a fiery speech by Trump on the National Mall in which he claimed that the election had been stolen.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on need for Jan 6 probe into Republican opposition [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]Thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill where the House and Senate met to officially count the electoral votes for the president, a constitutionally required procedure.

Crowds attacked police and stormed the barricades to overrun the historic building, sending Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress running through the hallways to secure the rooms.

A Trump supporter was gunned down by police as they tried to enter the lobby of the House chamber and three other Trump supporters died of health problems during the riot. A policeman who fought with assailants collapsed and later died of a stroke. Two police officers committed suicide in the wake.

In the months following the attack, 500 people were arrested on charges related to violating the Capitol and 130 were charged with assault or obstructing police, according to the FBI.

Capitol Police officials urged members of Congress to fully investigate what happened and Pelosi invited police to sit in the public galleries of the House for Wednesday’s vote.

The committee is to be made up of 13 members appointed by the Speaker of the House, five of whom are to be appointed after consultation with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

It’s unclear which Republicans Pelosi will be on the committee. Republican House Leader McCarthy declined to say on June 29 if he would seek to nominate his caucus members to the committee.

The speaker never told me about it, McCarthy said, according to CNN.

Several vocal Trump supporters who continue to espouse the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen have expressed interest in joining the committee. Two critics of Trump, Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are potential Republican nominees by Pelosi.

The Jan. 6 attack was an unprecedented attack on Congress and the workings of our democratic process, Cheney said in a statement supporting the investigation.

This investigation can only be successful if it is sober, professional and non-partisan, Cheney said.

Two of the officers who responded, Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, had met McCarthy last week and asked him to take the House investigation seriously, reported the ‘Associated Press.

The committee will review evidence developed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies and seek to build on other investigations already underway in Congress and the FBI.

One of the main objectives of the committee will be to influence factors, including how technology, including online platforms, funding and influence and malicious foreign campaigns, may have been factored into the motivation. , the organization and execution of the national terrorist attack.

The select committee will have subpoena power and a budget for consultants and is expected to hold public hearings before submitting a final report to the House.

