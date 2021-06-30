Travel Warning: Boris Johnson to Keep Testing and Isolation System in Place Until Spring 2022 | Politics | New





Times science editor Tom Whipple has been invited to Times Radio to discuss the latest news regarding the UK’s vaccination program and whether the population would still be required to isolate and submit for regular testing after the reopening date July 19. Mr Whipple said the current system was likely to be in place at least until spring 2022, as he said the government wanted to keep its infrastructure mobilized to respond to any coronavirus outbreak. The move would mean travel quarantines will likely stay in place longer than expected, as the current testing and traceability system monitors people entering and leaving the country.

Mr Whipple was asked if the UK would undergo lifelong testing and isolation for the coronavirus even after the July 19 reopening date. He replied: “I think we will probably have to live with it until spring 2022. “It’s kind of like the British army at the end of WWII said there was a little left over so they could deal with Korea or whatever. “We have this huge infrastructure that is useful and as the pandemic continues it makes perfect sense to keep it mobilized.

“And we don’t know what the next variant will be. “It seems very likely, given what is going on in the rest of the world, there is going to be [variants] which are better at evading immunity. “And you know it’s a good idea to keep looking for them. “At the end of the day, obviously we want to end this and we don’t want to be in a situation where we have all cases of endemic disease – I think the government plans to keep it at least next spring.

“But the problem is, if you vaccinate an entire population, the only cases you’re going to have and your deaths that you’re going to have are among people who are doubly vaccinated. “That’s not to say the vaccine doesn’t work, it’s just a guess about the number of people vaccinated.” New health secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons he saw “no reason” for an extension of the lockdown beyond July 19 during his first outing from health. Delays from the original June 21 were due to variants in the north-east of England having strengthened over concerns that the dominant Delta variant would avoid vaccination efforts. Manchester and other cities in the north have received additional support to monitor cases of variants. Germany has called the UK a ‘variant of country of concern’ and introduced mandatory two-week quarantines for anyone traveling from there. Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other members of the European Union to follow suit and won the support of France. However, places like Greece and Spain which depend heavily on British tourists have opposed the draconian plans.

