Credit for rapid progress in Punjab goes to Imran Khan’s leadership: CM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – June 30, 2021): Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said credit for the rapid progress in the province went to the PTI and the prime minister’s leadership and aggressive policies Imran Khan.

In the three years of the PTI-led government, enormous progress has been made in all sectors thanks to the government’s prudent policies.

Addressing the closing budget session of the Punjab Assembly, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the services of frontline health workers, doctors, allied departments including the armed forces and the NCOC for their contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also paid tribute to the health workers who lost their lives in the war against the global pandemic in the province.

He said the province inherited several challenges when the government took office three years ago, including financial gaps and a number of incomplete development projects, including the metro orange line.

When the global pandemic erupted in the province, the provincial government took emergency action against the pandemic and also took direction from the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to manage it effectively, he said. Due to the effective management of the provincial government and the lockdown and smart lockdown policy, the coronavirus situation has improved in the province, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government has increased the development budget by up to 66% for the next fiscal year.

He said a 25 percent disparity allowance, 10 percent ad hoc allowance had been announced for government employees in grades 1 through 19 in the province.

An increase of 185% was announced in the development budget of the health sector, higher education by 286% and school education by 29%. He said the development budget of other departments has also been increased.

An amount of Rs 189 billion had been reserved for the south of the Punjab which represented 35% of the total budget, he added.

For the first time in history, he said, a district development package had been introduced by the PTI government that would ensure composite development in every district of the province in addition to addressing the sense of deprivation of people. neglected areas.

He said Punjab was the only province that not only met its tax revenue target, but also achieved a surplus.

Incomplete development projects have been completed by the government including the new Punjab Assembly building, Trimmu thermal power project, Wazirabad Heart Institute and many more, he added. .

He said development projects worth Rs 86 billion had been announced for the city of Lahore, adding that urban development and the Ravi central business district were game-changing projects for the city.

He said various other development projects have been announced for the provincial metropolis, including a surface water treatment plant, a water saving project, the construction of a 1,000-bed general hospital, the Ganga Ram hospital with 600 mother and child beds, a child health university, 25,000 LDA apartments, international standard bus terminal in Thokar Niaz Baig and others.

To better manage the growing number of immigrants to Lahore, it was decided to divide the administration of the city and work was underway, he added.

He said that the promise of the province of South Punjab has been kept by the government since the inauguration of its secretariat took place in Multan. The foundation stone for another South Punjab secretariat will soon be laid in Bahawalpur as well.

He said that for the coronavirus, 677 vaccination centers had been set up across the province and Rs 1.5 billion had been allocated for the vaccine.

CM Buzdar said Rs 60 billion had been allocated for the health card which was a flagship PTI government project that would provide a better health facility amounting to 720,000 per year for every family in the province. The project had been launched in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, he added.

He said five more hospitals would be established in Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock, Sialkot and Bahawlnagar.

He said 32,000 recruitments of doctors and other paramedical personnel have been made in three years of government.

The government had allocated Rs 442 billion for the education sector while the very first policy of electronic transfer, electronic leave and electronic retirement had been imposed to facilitate the community of teachers, he added.

He said six new universities had been established in the province by the current government. He said the wheat support price was set at Rs 1,800 per 40 kg, which was Rs 1,300 for the five years of the previous term.

To promote sports activities, more than 500 sports fields have been established in the province, he said. More than 13,000 recruitments have been made in the police services in three years of PTI government, he added.

He said the mission of serving the people would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

