Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention on Violence against Women | Europe | News and events from across the continent | DW





In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree to withdraw his country from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, or Convention d ‘Istanbul for short. Turkey was the first country to sign the 2011 agreement, but is expected to leave the framework for good on July 1. Turkish Presidency Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said the Istanbul Convention was being used to “normalize homosexuality”. This, he says, goes against Turkey’s traditional societal and family values. Will legal action stop the withdrawal? Meanwhile, Turkish women’s rights activists, lawyers and opposition figures still hope they can prevent their country from pulling out of the deal. Numerous complaints have been lodged with the Council of State, the highest administrative court in Turkey. Yet, so far, he has not commented on the matter. Hulya Gulbahar, lawyer at the Turkish Women’s Platform for Equality, told DW that the court’s refusal to rule on the matter violated the rule of law. “If you want to demolish a building tomorrow, it doesn’t make sense to issue the permit two days later,” she says. Activists call on Turkey to respect Istanbul Convention “We lodged our complaint immediately after the announcement of [President Erdogan’s] decree, but the tenth chamber of the Council of State launched slow and arbitrary procedures, ”explains lawyer and women’s rights activist Yelda Kocak. She took action against Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on behalf of the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP Turkey’s Law and Legislation Department, however, informed them that their complaint would be dismissed as it was “unjust. and without legal basis “. Parliament should have a say Other Turkish lawyers say Erdogan should not have issued a decree to quit the Istanbul Convention. They argue that the Turkish parliament approved the framework in 2011 and should therefore also approve its withdrawal. Hulya Gulbahar points out that the 2012 Turkish law to protect families and prevent violence against women, adopted to codify the Istanbul Convention into national law, will remain in force even if Tukey withdraws from the framework of the Council of Europe. The 2012 law is designed to protect women from violent abuse and increase funding for women’s shelters. Gulbahar is nonetheless adamant that Turkey should respect the Istanbul Convention, which “enshrines important principles regarding the prohibition of child marriage and recognizes criminal harassment and violence against women as crimes” . The framework also states that women have the right to an education. Gulbahar says that by pulling out of the deal, Turkey is telling the world that authorities should not intervene to protect women from physical harm. Turkey-wide protests planned Many women’s organizations will organize protests across the country on July 1, when the withdrawal decree goes into effect. A campaign group backed by several organizations announced that it “will continue to make noise and take to the streets to reverse this decision; if it is not revoked, we will revolt on July 1”. But even though Turkey ratified the Istanbul Convention in 2014, codifying it into national law, that says nothing about its effectiveness. Critics say the principles established by the convention are not being applied in Turkey anyway. This article has been translated from Turkish and German.

