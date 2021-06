CNN torn for glowing coverage of Chinese Communists’ birthday

CNN is mocked for its glowing coverage of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and “star” leader Xi Jinping, with critics dubbing it the “Communist Information Network” and even “Xi-NN”. “The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100, but Xi will be the real star,” CNN International tweeted early Wednesday announcing an article with the same title. The centenary “is an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its letters of nobility, while ensuring loyalty”, Ben Westcott wrote, hailing how the party has remained “a pervasive element even as Communist parties elsewhere collapse or disappear from view.” The article briefly referred to “some of the darkest chapters of the past century,” including “the brutal crackdown on student protesters in Tiananmen Square” as well as “millions starved to death” under the CCP’s economic policies. But he insisted that “the party has a lot to celebrate, especially China’s growth from one of the poorest countries in the world to an economy on the verge of overtaking the United States.” CNN called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “star”. Getty Images “It is likely that much of the day’s events will focus on Xi, arguably the country’s most powerful leader since Mao, and his vision for the country,” Westcott wrote. The coin was quickly ravaged online, including by US lawmakers. “I don’t know what to celebrate” Rep Ken Buck (R-Colo.) Tweeted. “Over the past 100 years, the CCP has murdered and robbed millions of people. Xi is committing genocide in Xinjiang, wiping out One Country Two systems in Hong Kong and threatening war in Taiwan, to name just a few of Xi’s crimes, ”Buck added. “Xi is a TYRAN, not a STAR», Replied a subscriber to the network, while the Advocate General Marina Medvin files a complaint that there was “no mention of the number of Chinese that the Communist regime has killed.” “Hint: Mao was the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world,” Medvin said, along with many others. memes sharing showing his death toll. Some have suggested that CNN is acting as the Communist Party’s public relations spokesperson, while the conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza asked, “Can this in any way be distinguished from the kind of propaganda that the CCP itself might broadcast?” A Chinese paramilitary police officer stands guard as a light show is seen from the Bund in Shanghai on June 30, 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. AFP via Getty Images This is Xi-NN, at least one person joked, while many others suggested that the network’s initials meant “Communist Information Network.“ “Hey maybe [Jim] Acosta may shout a few questions at him one day. See how it goes ”, someone else joked from the CNN reporter who lost his White House credentials after a clash with President Donald Trump.

