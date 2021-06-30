17% export growth in fiscal year 2020-21: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned 17% growth in exports in fiscal year 2020-21 and said the government was pushing the export industry, the country’s exports in June alone were recorded at a record high of $ 2.7 billion.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – June 30, 2021): Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned 17% growth in exports in fiscal year 2020-21 and said the government was pushing the export industry , the country’s exports in June alone were recorded at a record high of US $ 2.7 billion.

He said with large-scale manufacturing (LSM) growing 9%, the government was focusing on export-oriented industries, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to further boost exports.

Likewise, the prime minister said the government was also pushing the construction sector, which involved the advancement of 30 allied industries.

Imran Khan said that in order to give a boost to the agricultural sector, the Kissan Card program was being introduced in Punjab to provide direct subsidies to small farmers of up to 13 acres of land in fertilizer, seeds and other inputs.

He said it was the first time that farmers would benefit from direct support through Kissan Cardm, adding that the federal government, in order to ensure food security, had allocated Rs 60 billion for the development of the agricultural sector.

The prime minister said the country needs to import wheat, sugar and pulses, efforts are being made to improve agricultural productivity. Small farmers, who make up 70% of the country’s farming community, would benefit from a direct subsidy in addition to opening the Chinese-modeled Kissan markets, he added.

He said that in order to strengthen the country’s livestock and dairy sectors, modern technology would be used to improve milk production.

The Prime Minister again referred to the principles of Riasat-e-Madina and said that if Pakistan is to move forward and make progress, it will have to follow these principles.

China, unlike India which also had a huge population, achieved development and lifted 700 million people out of poverty in 35 years by following the principles of caring for the weaker segments of society, has he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/17-growth-in-exports-during-fy-2020-21-prim-1291362.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos