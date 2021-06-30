Politics
Schools must return to normal on July 19, warn Tory MPs Boris Johnson
Their call echoed that of Rachel de Souza, the new Children’s Commissioner for England, who said urgent action was needed to bring children “back to normal” in an interview with the newspaper this day. week.
Esther McVey, the former secretary for work and pensions, former education ministers Rob Halfon and Tim Loughton, and former health ministers Jackie Doyle-Price and Steve Brine are among the Tory MPs who signed the letter to Mr Johnson.
The presidents of the select committees Julian Knight, Sir Bob Neill, William Wragg, Caroline Nokes and Tom Tugendhat also put their names on it.
Parliamentarians further cautioned in the letter that a child’s ability to receive an education should not be tied to the immunization status of individual children or the cohort as a whole.
They stressed that ministers must assert the right of every parent to determine what is in the best interests of their children.
Stacked vaccines for children who don’t need them
Instead of jabbing children, which they say is selfishly hoarding vaccines for parts of our population that don’t need them, MPs urged Mr Johnson to take the initiative to protect frontline workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable of the poor. parts of the world.
The letter, published today by The Telegraph, reveals the extent of deep unease on the Conservative benches over the government’s approach and will raise fears in Downing Street that MPs may seek to leverage their power in the Commons.
Only around 40 conservative rebels are required to inflict a humiliating defeat on the government if they gang up with the opposition parties. While no vote is imminent on the Covid policy in schools, the threat of an ambush on other legislation has not been ruled out.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Wednesday that ministers are working on the issue of student self-isolation, to see what more can be done, both in the long term and that term as well.
He added that while we know that self-isolation is effective in limiting transmission, it is true that only close contacts need to be isolated, and entire bubbles don’t need to be sent home.
Spokesman No 10 said the government is still waiting for the JCVI to submit advice on childhood immunizations before making any decisions.
A government spokesperson said in response to MPs’ suggestion that vaccine doses should be sent overseas instead of being offered to children: At the G7 earlier this month, we got together pledged to deliver an additional 1 billion doses over the next year to developing countries, including 100 million from the UK.
The UK has led efforts to ensure that the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people have access to vaccines.
Molly Kingsley: “Parents are tired of hearing rhetoric from government ministers”
Children have been at the bottom of the decision making process for the past 15 months. We closed their schools, damaged their education and social development, and canceled their sport.
Sport and exercise are crucial factors in well-being and in preventing mental health problems. Yet as football fans fill London stadiums for euros, restrictions in schools halt sports days or the full range of sports and physical education classes.
And ministers continue to make statements that seem to ignore the basic reality of what is happening under their laws. Yesterday the Ministry of Education tweeted that we want to make students love sports and be the stars of tomorrow. Yet last week a total of 385,500 students were out of school, isolated at home and unable to participate in classes or sports. And only 15,000 of those children had actually tested positive for Covid.
The Prime Minister wants to restore Britain’s place as a science superpower, but children are barred from entering school science labs because of the bubbles.
Frankly, parents are tired of hearing rhetoric from ministers and government departments who are then betrayed by their actions.
Children have sacrificed so much to keep the country safe during the pandemic and there is an urgent need to balance the harms of our actions.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/06/30/exclusive-schools-must-return-normal-july-19-tory-mps-warn-boris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]