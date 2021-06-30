Schools must return to normal on July 19, warn Tory MPs Boris Johnson

Their call echoed that of Rachel de Souza, the new Children’s Commissioner for England, who said urgent action was needed to bring children “back to normal” in an interview with the newspaper this day. week.

Esther McVey, the former secretary for work and pensions, former education ministers Rob Halfon and Tim Loughton, and former health ministers Jackie Doyle-Price and Steve Brine are among the Tory MPs who signed the letter to Mr Johnson.

The presidents of the select committees Julian Knight, Sir Bob Neill, William Wragg, Caroline Nokes and Tom Tugendhat also put their names on it.

Parliamentarians further cautioned in the letter that a child’s ability to receive an education should not be tied to the immunization status of individual children or the cohort as a whole.

They stressed that ministers must assert the right of every parent to determine what is in the best interests of their children.

Stacked vaccines for children who don’t need them

Instead of jabbing children, which they say is selfishly hoarding vaccines for parts of our population that don’t need them, MPs urged Mr Johnson to take the initiative to protect frontline workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable of the poor. parts of the world.

The letter, published today by The Telegraph, reveals the extent of deep unease on the Conservative benches over the government’s approach and will raise fears in Downing Street that MPs may seek to leverage their power in the Commons.

Only around 40 conservative rebels are required to inflict a humiliating defeat on the government if they gang up with the opposition parties. While no vote is imminent on the Covid policy in schools, the threat of an ambush on other legislation has not been ruled out.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Wednesday that ministers are working on the issue of student self-isolation, to see what more can be done, both in the long term and that term as well.

He added that while we know that self-isolation is effective in limiting transmission, it is true that only close contacts need to be isolated, and entire bubbles don’t need to be sent home.

Spokesman No 10 said the government is still waiting for the JCVI to submit advice on childhood immunizations before making any decisions.

A government spokesperson said in response to MPs’ suggestion that vaccine doses should be sent overseas instead of being offered to children: At the G7 earlier this month, we got together pledged to deliver an additional 1 billion doses over the next year to developing countries, including 100 million from the UK.

The UK has led efforts to ensure that the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people have access to vaccines.

Molly Kingsley: “Parents are tired of hearing rhetoric from government ministers”

Children have been at the bottom of the decision making process for the past 15 months. We closed their schools, damaged their education and social development, and canceled their sport.

Sport and exercise are crucial factors in well-being and in preventing mental health problems. Yet as football fans fill London stadiums for euros, restrictions in schools halt sports days or the full range of sports and physical education classes.

And ministers continue to make statements that seem to ignore the basic reality of what is happening under their laws. Yesterday the Ministry of Education tweeted that we want to make students love sports and be the stars of tomorrow. Yet last week a total of 385,500 students were out of school, isolated at home and unable to participate in classes or sports. And only 15,000 of those children had actually tested positive for Covid.

The Prime Minister wants to restore Britain’s place as a science superpower, but children are barred from entering school science labs because of the bubbles.

Frankly, parents are tired of hearing rhetoric from ministers and government departments who are then betrayed by their actions.

Children have sacrificed so much to keep the country safe during the pandemic and there is an urgent need to balance the harms of our actions.