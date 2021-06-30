Pakistan will not restore ties with India until New Delhi reconsiders its decision on Kashmir (Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan would not restore diplomatic relations with India until New Delhi revokes its decision to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and divided it into two Union Territories.

“I want to make it clear that diplomatic relations will not be restored with India until it reverses the illegal measures of August 5, 2019,” Khan said, addressing the National Assembly.

Khan said that “all of Pakistan support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters”.

His statement comes amid reports of clandestine contacts between the two sides that led to a ceasefire on the Line of Control in February, but no further movement has been reported to normalize relations.

Pakistan had degraded its relations with India and suspended its trade after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India argued that the matter related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

India has also made it clear to Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office on Wednesday flatly rejected a reported statement by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy regarding the recent drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two explosive-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu Airport in the early hours of Sunday, possibly the first time suspected terrorists based in Pakistan have used unmanned aerial vehicles in a attack.

Reddy reportedly said Pakistan’s role in the attack cannot be denied.

