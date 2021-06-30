Horrific moment, woman collapses in agony after being brutally whipped 100 TIMES in public just for having sex

It’s the horrific moment a woman collapsed in agony after being brutally whipped 100 times in public – just for having sex

The woman, whose identity has remained anonymous, as well as her male lover, have both received 100 lashes for having had premarital sex in Lhokseumawe, a town in the westernmost province of Aceh. indonesia.

6 The woman and her lover were sentenced to 100 lashes each for having sex before marriage Credit: Flash info

6 Doctors take care of man after he received his punishment Credit: Flash info

Lhokseumawe, a deeply conservative province, is the only region in the country with the autonomy to apply Sharia law.

Flogging is practiced by authorities for a range of offenses, including alcohol consumption, adultery, and premarital or homosexual sex.

Brutal punishment is widely seen as a distorted interpretation of Sharia – an Islamic penal code that seeks to prohibit moral offenses.

In 2018, Aceh officials promised to end public flogging and practice them behind prison walls.

Despite promises, the number of public floggings and beatings has reportedly increased.

Members of the public have reportedly seen the woman collapse after receiving lashes from officials of the regional Wilayatul Hisbah – the Islamic religious police – and Satpol PP (Public Order Agency).

Wilayatul Hisbah leader Zulkifli said: [She] must have been taken out of the area because she passed out after receiving 100 lashes.

The Islamic cop added that she returned quickly and was doing well afterwards

A video of the brutal incident was also shared on YouTube.

6 Aceh is the only region in Indonesia to impose Islamic law, with 98% of its five million inhabitants being Muslims. Credit: Flash info

6 Members of the public reportedly saw the woman collapsing after being whipped by officials Credit: Flash info

According to the Tribun News, two other defendants were punished with 40 lashes each, for drinking alcohol.

Another man was punished with 75 lashes for providing a venue for illicit antics.

Flogging of violators continued throughout the pandemic, with punishers wearing traditional hoods and gloves while performing the beating.

A local official previously said: “To comply with current conditions, we are trying to remove unnecessary procedures like the usual opening speech.

“We just did the flogging directly to make it easier.

“The whip will continue, but we are limiting the number of people involved.”

Aceh is the only region in Indonesia to impose Islamic law, with 98% of its five million inhabitants being Muslims.

He adopted Sharia after gaining some autonomy from the national government in 2001.

The most vicious punishment is 100 lashes, which are administered for the most serious crimes with a prison sentence.

Human rights groups have condemned the brutal punishments as inhumane, but they enjoy broad support in Aceh.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his support for the elimination of this practice in order to improve the image of the province.

Speaking in 2017, Vice Governor Nova Iriansyah suggested that the lashes could be moved to a private setting to avoid press attention.

He added, I think the national government is right that we have to do something.

Amnesty International has condemned this practice, saying that in 2019 the beatings with sticks are violations of international human rights law.

6 The violent practice has been condemned by Amnesty International Credit: Flash info