Opinion: Donald Trump turns out not to be the worst president in U.S. history, historians say





The results of my fellow historians are now known: Donald Trump is not our worst president. Instead, James Buchanan continues to occupy last place. Trump ranks 41st, with three presidents under him.

As a historian who has studied James Buchanan, I cannot say that I am surprised. Buchanan’s case as the worst president in American history is, after all, very strong. Recklessly interfering in Supreme Court affairs in the Dred Scott case – he allegedly influenced the court’s decision that black people “are not included, and were not meant to be included, under the word “citizens” in the Constitution “- – to his role in the struggles that split his own Democratic Party in two, Buchanan seriously blundered when the nation needed a steady hand to guide the ship of state. Worse yet, he presided over the secession of seven southern states from the Union and declared himself unable to stop it. “It is beyond the power of any president, whatever his own political leanings, to restore peace and harmony among states,” he said in his annual message to Congress in 1860. “Wisely. limited and restricted as is his power under our Constitution and our laws, he alone can accomplish little for good or bad on such an important issue. ” Whether he is right or wrong, Buchanan has therefore often been blamed for the resulting civil war. Nonetheless, the idea that Donald Trump would overtake James Buchanan for last place had apparently become mainstream by 2021. A veritable torrent of opinions. articles arguing for the historic scale of Trump’s failures – like those in the Washington Post and the Atlantic – take stock. Several of my fellow historians have also said so in the days immediately preceding and following Trump’s departure from the White House. Public opinion also reflected the new conventional wisdom. In December 2020, a Fox News poll found that 42% of voters said history would remember Trump as one of the worst presidents. Of course, that first poll of Trump’s place in history took place before the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, the ramifications of which continue. A recent Gallup poll on the matter, conducted Jan. 4-15, 2021, found that at least six in 10 Americans believed Trump would be rated “below average” or “bad.” So why didn’t Trump come last in this latest poll? For starters, it’s useful to examine how Trump fared in the 10 areas established by C-SPAN: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision / agenda setting, monitoring Equal justice for all and performance against the context of the times. Trump got the highest score in public persuasion – unsurprising given his massive Twitter audience – and economic management – again, which is unsurprising given the cuts in historically significant tax enacted earlier in his tenure. However, he finished last among all Presidents of the Moral Authority – possibly because of his two impeachments – and administrative skills, also expected, given the disastrous handling of the Covid-19 crisis by his administration. . But Trump’s ranking is also implicitly based on his immediate predecessor. In 2017, nearly half of Americans polled believed that Barack Obama’s presidency would be considered “exceptional” or “above average”. In the 2017 C-SPAN Historians’ Survey of Presidential Leadership, Obama ranked 12th overall, and he’s now reached the top 10, coming in at 10th place. Of course, Obama continues to cast a shadow over his successor.

But while Trump’s relative underperformance ensured a low ranking, his failures as president did little to raise the profile of other low-ranking presidents. In fact, the needle had hardly budged among the lower quartile of presidents. In addition to Buchanan, Andrew Johnson (43rd), Franklin Pierce (42nd) and William Henry Harrison (40th) join Donald Trump in the last five of the 2021 poll.

So why didn’t Donald Trump succeed James Buchanan for last place? Perhaps the most powerful explanation is a version of historical inertia. Once historians have decided on a president’s place in history, they rarely leave the basement of American history.

At the same time, there have been some notable exceptions to the historic reassessment. Ulysses S. Grant, who placed 33rd in 2000, is now comfortably seated in 20th place. In Grant’s case, his efforts to suppress the Ku Klux Klan through the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871 were increasingly distinguished by their executive vigor and courage.

Beyond inertia, however, a longer view of history also explains why Trump did not finish last. Although it has been common to call Trump the worst president in American history, the passions of the immediate moment tend to cool with time. Perhaps historians also take a somewhat longer view of events.

It’s unclear how Trump will rank in the years to come. He may follow a similar path to that of George W. Bush, who landed 36th overall in the 2009 C-SPAN survey, but just 12 years later he now sits considerably higher, ranking 29th overall. In contrast, Richard Nixon finished 25th in the 2000 poll, but had fallen considerably, to 31st since then. As for me, I ranked Donald Trump number 43 out of the 44 marked presidents, ahead of Andrew Johnson, a man he has often been compared to. And I put James Buchanan two places above the openly racist and politically recalcitrant Johnson. But like American democracy itself, mine was just one vote among many.

For now, at least, James Buchanan remains our worst president. Whether Donald Trump outshines him as the worst president in the long run, only time can tell.

