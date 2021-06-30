Boris Johnson urged AGAINST easing immigration rules to tackle staff shortages | United Kingdom | New





The UK has tightened its immigration policy after officially leaving the European Union at the end of December 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions have also limited the number of people coming to live and work in the UK.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the government should immediately update its “shortage occupations list” to include a range of sectors facing a shortage of employees. It is estimated that around 1.3 million foreign workers have left the UK since the end of 2019. The business lobby group, which represents 190,000 businesses, recognized that employers need to take greater responsibility for solving the problem by hiring and training the national workforce.

But, the CBI has urged the government to relax its rules for employers hardest hit by understaffing from overseas. A subsequent poll of over 5,000 Express.co.uk readers found that the vast majority of respondents were against the prospect of changes to immigration policy. The online survey took place from 4:30 p.m. on June 29 to 10 p.m. on June 30 and asked 5,006 Express.co.uk readers: “Should Boris Johnson relax new immigration rules to tackle staff shortages?” “ A whopping 89 percent (4,429) were against the idea of ​​changes and voted “no”. Just over 10 percent (530) were in favor of a policy change and voted “yes”.

Meanwhile, others disagreed and believed the move might be necessary. One reader said: “It’s not about turning around or relaxing the rules, it’s about expanding the list to cover trades that require a skilled workforce. “A country doesn’t just work with scientists, doctors, nurses, etc., we need masons, plumbers and the like. As long as they can prove that they have these skills, they should not be given any work permits. No work so they have to leave. Unless you have them, you cannot build your economy. Another added: “What if there aren’t enough unemployed people to do all this work? Businesses across the country are bracing for a busy season ahead as lockdown restrictions are lifted. DO NOT MISS Brexiteers launch furious attack as Ireland abandoned by EU [INSIGHT]

Royal family LIVE: Prince Charles “could snub” Meghan and Harry [LIVE]

Long-term forecast in UK: Britain faces violent African explosion [FORECAST]

The hospitality and agriculture sectors have been particularly affected by labor problems. The CBI urged ministers to add butchers, welders and masons to the national list of labor shortages. The list currently ranges from scientists, engineers, and IT business analysts to web designers, vets, and architects – but many roles have strict requirements. CBI President Karan Bilimoria said: “Where there are clear and proven labor shortages, companies should be able to hire from overseas. An evolving list of shortage occupations could be useful. “But it’s really important to stress: Overseas workers are not and should not be our only answer to labor shortages. Here too, investing in skills is vital.

“It’s not a choice. We need to do both to make sure our businesses have access to the people they need to be successful. “ A government spokesperson said: “Employers should invest in our domestic workforce instead of depending on foreign labor. “We have put in place an unprecedented set of measures to support businesses during the pandemic and our Jobs Plan is helping people across the country retrain, learn new skills and return to work. We are also working with industries to better promote employment, training and a whole range of other initiatives. “The government has carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Migration Advisory Committee on the shortage occupations list, but decided not to make large-scale changes while we monitor the new skilled worker route and assess how the UK labor market is growing and recovering after the pandemic. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1456751/Boris-Johnson-news-uk-immigration-rules-staff-shortage-jobs-eu-Brexit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos