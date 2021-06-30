Originally from Kashmir Pathan symbolizes Turkey’s ties to Southeast Asia





ISLAMABAD:

As Turkey celebrates the 96th anniversary of the death of freedom fighter Abdur Rehman Peshawari on Wednesday, her family living in Peshawar said they plan to visit Turkey soon after the Covid situation improves. 19. Known as Turk Lala and born in Peshawar in 1886, he had the distinction of becoming the first reporter of the Turkish global news agency Anadolu, when it was founded on April 6, 1920. Speaking to the Anadolu agency, Mohammad Saleem Jan, nephew of Peshawari, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for highlighting his uncle’s contribution. He said this sparked a lot of interest in Peshawri’s role in the Turkish freedom struggle. “We are planning to visit Turk Lala’s grave in Turkey and spend some time there once the coronavirus situation improves,” Jan said. Lala, in the Pashto language, refers to the older brother and Peshawari, known as Turk Lala to his family and relatives. Read also : Pakistan holds groundbreaking ceremony for Turkey’s 4th corvette Belonging to a wealthy Samdani family, Peshawari who was studying at the famous Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in India abandoned his studies to join the popular mission of helping Turkey during the Balkan War. His grandfather had migrated from Baramulla, an illegally occupied northern district of Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Peshawar. A bilingual translation of his biography is expected to be published shortly. The biography written by Peshawari’s younger brother Muhammad Yusuf in 1979 has been translated into English by Abdul Akbar, press officer of the Pakistani mission in Ankara, and into Turkish language by Mucahit Aslan, chief of protocol of the Turkish Parliament. During his address to the joint session of the Pakistani parliament in November 2016 and later in February 2020, Erdogan underlined his contribution to the Turkish nation. According to Jan, his uncle fought in Turkey’s War of Independence alongside Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the father of the Turkish nation, and was wounded three times. He was assassinated in Istanbul in 1925, apparently mistaken for Rauf Orbay Bey, the first Prime Minister of Turkey after the War of Independence. Jan said that his uncle had not married and that he appreciated the love and affection shown to him by the Turkish people. Earlier in January, it was announced that Pakistan and Turkey would launch a joint project to produce a landmark Turk Lala television series to highlight the role of South Asian Muslims in the Balkan war. In this regard, a prominent Turkish director Kemal Tekden and his team traveled to Islamabad to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

