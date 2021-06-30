A story of the Chinese Communist Party as the institution celebrates its centenary

On July 1, China will mark the centenary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party. Much pomp and spectacle is expected and President Xi Jinping will deliver an important speech at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Reuters reported.

An overflight of fighter planes and helicopters is planned. The party, over the past 100 years, has “written a magnificent chapter in the history of the development of the Chinese nation and the progress of mankind,” Xi said at a ceremony honoring exemplary members of the left on Tuesday.

The party initially recruited peasants and workers, but evolved to embrace markets and entrepreneurship under “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” while retaining a Leninist model of authoritarianism.

As the party grew stronger under Xi and the space for public dissent narrowed and the Chinese people expressed pride in the country’s achievements. There are challenges, like the West’s reaction to Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and China’s aggressive measures to seek dominance in the South China Sea and its pressure on Taiwan as well as threatening deterioration. national demographic outlook.

No celebrations in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the city’s No.2 John Lee will attend a flag-raising ceremony on July 1 to commemorate 24 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule.

Beijing imposed the draconian national security law, to muzzle dissent in Hong Kong, exactly one year ago (June 30).

July 1 has traditionally seen Hong Kongers demonstrate against the Beijing authorities and issues such as unaffordable housing. But this year, the chances of an event getting traction seem highly unlikely. Hong Kong officials have canceled fireworks in the city to discourage gatherings.

As the ruling party prepares to celebrate its centenary, President Xi Jinping urged party and nation members to remember the party’s founding members and its early days of struggle in the inner city of Yanan. It was in Yanan that former Chairman Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s.

China was under dynastic rule for over 2,000 years. In 1921, about a decade after the fall of the dynastic regime, the Chinese Communist Party was founded and held its first congress in Shanghai with the help of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Mao Zedong, who was the representative of Hunan province, became commander of the Red Army in 1935 and became the founding leader of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

In 1924, however, the Communists joined the Nationalist Party, but their leader Tchang Kai-shek expelled them and fighting broke out between the Communists and members of the Nationalist Party.

Nationalists and Communists briefly allied to combat Japanese aggression from 1936 to 1945. But soon after, a war broke out between Communists and Nationalists, which lasted until 1949.

As president of China, Mao Zedong attempted to boost the country’s industrial development with a policy called the Great Leap Forward in 1958. However, this campaign to collectivize agriculture ended in death. about 30 million people.

In another disastrous move, in 1966, Zedong unleashed the Red Guards to destroy all remnants of Chinese feudal culture and called it the Cultural Revolution, which resulted in the deaths of 2 million people.

Currently, the party has a total of 95.2 million members, or 6.7% of the Chinese population. About 7.5 percent of party members are from ethnic minorities. Members must be atheists and renounce all religions, including Buddhism and Taoism.

After Mao Zedong’s death in 1976, the new CCP leaders launched several political and economic reforms, including opening up the country to foreign trade and investment. This set the course for the next five decades, which helped the nation overcome poverty.

Major events after the death of Mao Zedong

The CCP was revived by Moderate Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping.

Xiaoping, who won the bitter power struggle against the “Gang of Four” led by Mao Jiang Qing’s widow. Xiaoping has overthrown Mao Zedong’s outright Marxism and replaced it with a pragmatic ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics that has helped China become the world’s second-largest economy.

Here are the CCP leaders who succeed Mao Zedong: Hua Juofeng (October 1976-June 1981), Hu Yaobana (June 1981-January 1987), Zhao Ziyang (January 1987 to November 2002), Jiang Zenin (June 1918-November 2002) . ), Hu Jintao (November 2002-November 2012) and Xi Jinping (November 2012-present)

In 1989, protests demanding free speech, press and more snowballed into a large student-led rally against the government. China’s handling of these protests has caught the world’s attention–the government violently cracked down on the protesters – the images of tanks rolling at students have inspired universal condemnation. At least 300 died in the protests.

In 1993, construction of the world’s largest hydroelectric dam, the Three Gorges Project, began. The construction of the dam required the flooding of 1,500 villages. It ended up displacing nearly 1.9 million people.

AtOn July 1, 1997, Britain handed Hong Kong over to Chinese rule. However, part of the deal was to retain the island city’s capitalist economy and allow Hong Kong citizens the freedom and freedoms not enjoyed by those who live on the mainland.

In 2010, China and Taiwan startedspeaking officially for the first time, but following the 2016 election, which Tsai Ing-wen won, China severed the new ties.

In 2012, after Xi Jinping became president of China, he tackled corruption and civil society, reducing the space for dissent. In 2017, China entered a trade stalemate with the United States. In 2019, the UN accused China of forcibly detaining Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps and violating human rights. In 2019, Hong Kong enters turmoil after protests against an extradition bill turned into a pro-democracy movement. More than a year after the movement began, the CCP-led government is imposing the draconian National Security Law, which allows authorities to accuse pro-democracy dissenting activists for participating in or demonstrating in 2019. arrest for collusion with foreign media, that is, for speaking to foreign media.

In December 2019, the first case of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. The virus spread quickly, turning it into a global pandemic. The Chinese government has remained elusive on the origins of the virus. Even after a WHO team went to investigate the origins of the virus, the actual sequence of events that led to the virus outbreak remains unclear.

China now even maintains an aggressive stance as it denies the mistreatment of Uyghurs and claims that detention centers in fact provide vocational training; Beijing has repeatedly maintained that its handling of the Hong Kong issue is an internal matter.

By repeatedly invading Taiwanese airspace, China hopes to regain control of Taiwan; Beijing has also been aggressive in its South China Sea operations, seeking to dominate its natural resources and a crucial trade route.