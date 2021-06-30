Letters: Bill Cassidy Betrays GOP Loyalty by Supporting Democrats Against Donald Trump | Letters





Earlier this year, US Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, shocked Louisiana voters, especially Republicans, by joining Democratic politicians and the Democratic media complex in yet another fraudulent attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. This time, they both wanted to remove him before his term ended and prevent him from running again.

With the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives poisoned by Trump hatred, the impeachment vote was a done deal. When the fiasco moved to the Senate, Republicans expected Cassidy to firmly stand up for the Constitution, the majority of Louisiana voters, the facts, and our former president. Instead, he became an accomplice in the great Democratic fraud. With Trump’s term already expired, where was the constitutionality of holding a trial to impeach him let alone impose an ex post facto sanction?

These facts were so clearly unconstitutional that even Chief Justice John Roberts refused to preside over the Kangaroo Court. Shamefully, this rejection did not deter Cassidy or his accomplices. Cassidy got her 15 minutes of fame from the Democratic media and surely other considerations from the Democratic politicians.

Fortunately, once Trump’s legal team was finally cleared to offer a defense, the light of truth wiped out the fraudulent Democratic facade. Yet Cassidy betrayed her oath and most Louisiana voters by joining the Democrats in their final vote. Fortunately, Trump’s second mock trial ended like the first, with an acquittal.

Now, how are the voters of Louisiana dealing with Cassidy? The Republican Committee of the Parish of Plaquemines believes that showing such an extraordinarily bad judgment means that it has lost its chance to represent our great state. As a result, we are withdrawing our support, withdrawing our support, and will join the Republican State Central Committee in its efforts to replace it in the next election.

MIKE MARIANNE

president of the republican executive committee of the parish of Plaquemines

