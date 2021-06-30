President Joko Widodo does not understand the anxiety of Indonesian students

[***]

[***]Paying attention to criticisms among students of the leadership (style) of President Joko Widodo, especially those conveyed by the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) and previously by the Gajah University Student Alliance Mada (UGM) which is now a widespread discussion in the community, especially in cyberspace (social media)). L and President Widodo’s response to criticism from the campus community, we (the Coalition for Action to Save Indonesia ) expressed the following attitudes and opinions:

[***]About student review

[***]The substance of the critical views of BEM UI and the UGM Student Alliance, which has subsequently been well received in a number of campuses, is in fact an expression of the views developed in society which are intellectually packed and processed. typical of intellectuals on campus.

[***]If you look closely, the posters digital at-assignment on social networks by the students it contains elements of artistic creativity (graphics) with a choice of words which are not vulgar but satirical. (The king of lip service and the General Champion of the Reality Discordance Contest), and it is a tradition to criticize intellectuals around the world.

[***]In fact, the view that has developed in the community towards the confusion and uncertainty of government policies and statements, both from the president and cabinet members, because they are attached to recordings digital, is much more vulgar and tends to be insulting.

[***]To the attitude of people like that, assuming government does not embody actions / actions, this is not an exaggeration. Because this is also felt by the international community, as evidenced by the publication of a 192-page book entitled Man of Contradictions: Joko Widodo and The Struggle To Remake Indonesia by Ben Bland, South East Asia Program Director Lowy Institute, Australia, early September 2020.

[***]The president’s response to student criticism

[***]Moreover, looking at President Widodo’s response to student criticism at the presidential palace and broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel and cited by a number of media outlets, in our opinion, this does not go to the bottom at all.

[***]The president did not understand what worried the general public and students, giving rise to satirical criticism. The king of lip service who became trending topic recently.

[***]As quoted by the mass media. President Widodo (only) said: “Yes, I think it’s a form of student expression and it’s a democracy. So this reviewer agrees!

[***]In fact, what we are waiting for is the President’s response and / or explanation as to why statements made may differ from reality or that one statement contradicts the following statement.

[***]For example, during protests against the omnibus law, the president, quoted by media, said: If you are not satisfied with the omnibus law, please take it to the Constitutional Court (MK).

[***]However, some time later, the media reported the president’s statement asking the court to dismiss all claims regarding the job creation law.

[***]The last statement and there is a common thread with the satirical student criticism linked to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which became a national issue when the National Insight Test (TWK) was held.

[***]It was widely reported in the media that the president said the TWK results could not immediately be used as a basis for firing employees who failed the test. But the reality is different from his statement.

[***]Regarding the critical attitude of students, the President also said: “Universities do not need to prevent students from speaking out. But we do not know how the rectorate will take the students who convey the criticism. Will it be the same as what happened at the KPK, where the president’s statement is different from what happened on the ground?

[***]Conclusion

[***]So that the question of satirical student criticism does not cause unnecessary political unrest, considering that this nation is struck by two major crises which are dangerous, namely the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has mutated and is becoming of increasingly deadly, and the economic crisis that has undermined the purchasing power of the community, WE call on President Joko Widodo to immediately respond to criticism from students, which has also become public concern over the uncertainty in almost all government policies.

[***]This is because not all confusions need to be explained, as there will be a lot of them if they are listed. Such as about 50 million masks, money outside of 11 trillion rupees, 10 million jobs, cheap electricity, foreign debt stop, etc.

[***]The president can choose the one he thinks is the most important to explain to the public. For example, what is really going on in the governance of public enterprises, economic governance, external debt management and what will the government actually do in the face of the increasingly vicious Covid-19 pandemic, as people feel they have to face it on their own.

[***][***]