Trump calls on Milley to quit after announcement of screaming match between the two





The statement is the latest development in an escalating feud between the Pentagon and the Conservatives. News broke on Monday that Milley had been yelling at Trump last summer over how to handle the racial justice protests that had erupted across the country. Axios reported that the episode is chronicled in an upcoming book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for Milley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time Trump has attacked Milley in the past week, after calling the general’s recent comments on critical race theory “sad” and “pathetic” on Friday.

Milley enraged Tories in a heated exchange with lawmakers last week when he defended the military’s study of all theories at a House Armed Services Committee hearing. He rebuffed GOP lawmakers who recently criticized the Pentagon’s efforts to combat racism and extremism in the ranks as making the armed forces too “awake.”

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the US military (…) of being ‘awake’ or whatever because we are studying certain theories that are out there,” Milley said.

“I have read Mao Tse-tung. I have read Karl Marx. I have read Lenin. That does not make me a communist,” Milley continued. “So what is wrong with understanding, having some understanding of the situation in the country we are here to defend for? “

Trump said on Wednesday that Milley had made comments “to be liked more” by the Biden administration, “the progressive media and the radical left”. He called on Congress to fund such training programs, calling them “racist indoctrination” and “anti-American Marxist and racist propaganda” that “has no place in our military.”

The former president also accused Milley of falsifying the story of a Situation Room showdown last summer, calling the incident “totally Fake News” and adding that “if he had shown such a lack out of respect for his commander-in-chief, I would have fired him immediately. “

Bender’s next book will include an episode in which Milley confronted Trump last summer about the president’s efforts to put the general in charge of a military campaign to quell protests for racial justice, arguing that according to the Law he was adviser and not commander of the troops, Axios pointed out. The New York Times first reported on the episode, but Bender’s book is said to have new details.

“I said you were in charge!” Trump reportedly yelled during the episode, to which Milley yelled “Well, I’m not responsible!”

“You can’t fucking talk to me like that!” the president said, according to the excerpt. The incident was reportedly resolved when then Attorney General William Barr told Trump that Milley’s legal argument was correct.

Trump also called on Milley on Wednesday for his handling of the protests, as well as the fallout from his walk alongside the president through Lafayette Square to participate in a photoshoot after federal agents forcibly cleared the area of ​​protesters.

The general “practically prayed [Trump]”not to deploy active-duty troops to quell the riots, and issued an” embarrassing and creepy apology “for the Lafayette Square incident, which has drawn criticism for inappropriately politicizing the military. Milley’s ‘apologized for the incident, saying “I shouldn’t have been there.”

“Instead of denouncing the rioters, he denounced himself a humiliation for our military,” Trump said Wednesday. “A year later, even the Fake News had to admit that their story on Lafayette Square was a giant lie. Milley, once again, looked like a jerk.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/30/trump-milley-shouting-match-resign-497203

