Narendra Modi the king of style puts on the guru look

Narendra Modi has the political image of a daring man of action, ready to make difficult and disruptive decisions in his quest to modernize India and ensure prosperity. Her dress style completed this personal brand.

Unlike other Indian politicians, who typically wear stark, hand-spun white cotton uniforms reminiscent of the struggle for independence, Modi developed a distinctive outfit of tight-fitting, often half-sleeved, kurtas paired with sleeveless jackets in bright colors or eye-catching patterns. .

His well-trimmed beard completed the look, accentuating the masculinity essential to his popular appeal. “He was the well-dressed big boss of the company – minus the suit,” explains Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of a 2013 biography of Modi.

But Modi’s appearance changed dramatically during the pandemic. The neatly cut facial hair turned into the long, tousled beard of a Hindu ascetic. Her once short hair is almost shoulder-length. Gone are the brilliant colors, replaced by subdued white, beige and earthy tones, except when it is coated with the saffron of the Hindu saints.

Political analysts believe that what likely started out as a typical ‘lockdown beard’ is now part of Modi’s effort to politically reinvent himself as a spiritual guru – instead of the ultimate temporal authority – in the midst of devastation of the Covid crisis in India.

“Modi the leader has become Modi the wise,” says Mukhopadhyay. “He wants to project that he is the only person capable of leading India through something completely unprecedented.”

A close political aide to the Prime Minister told me that Modi “incorporates the holy idiom” of Indian politics into his character to comfort the people at a time of “great uncertainty”.

But Christophe Jaffrelot, an academic at the King’s India Institute in London, believes Modi’s new style of Hindu holy man is meant to help him escape responsibility for his handling of the pandemic and difficult economic times ahead.

“It’s a way of emancipating yourself – of being the wise man, who is above politics and politics,” he said. “He is no longer responsible. It is a way of signaling that he is the leader, but not the man in charge of the government. It is very easy to be seen as “not responsible” when you consider that you are not making decisions. “

Mukhopadhyay agrees that Modi’s transformation gives him “an element of divinity in the minds of voters and isolates him from political criticism.”

While Modi may seem like he is giving up on worldly concerns, his aura is unlikely to fade in the eyes of his staunch Hindu followers. In the ancient myths of India and in historical Hindu kingdoms, the spiritual advisers of rulers wielded as much influence as the kings themselves.

Modi’s approval ratings are currently at 64 percent, among the highest of the great world leaders. “By looking like a guru, he doesn’t necessarily come across as non-powerful,” Jaffrelot said. “In the Hindu tradition, the most powerful man is the one who gives advice.

Modi’s shift in focus from material progress to spiritual upliftment is also evident in his monthly radio speeches to the nation. These moved from discussing government development programs to advice on dealing with tough times.

“This is a wellness speech, not a wellness speech,” Jaffrelot said. “The government cannot keep the promises it made. Better to say, “I’m not playing this game. I’m not trying to develop India anymore.” He tells people how to behave, how to be a good person, how to be happy, and how to be proud of who you are.

Modi’s adoption of the appearance of renunciation – the last of the four stages of the Hindu human life cycle – has attracted a lot of attention in India. Jaffrelot believes the transformation is likely irreversible and will come with a greater focus on cultural issues and the pursuit of a Hindu nationalist agenda in the next election.

But Hindus also have a deep tradition of swearing not to cut their hair until certain wishes are granted, and then offer them to the gods as a token of gratitude. So Modi may have more surprises up his sleeve.

“One day he might start talking on TV and say he’ll sacrifice his hair,” Mukhopadhyay said. “He has a terrific dramatic style. We don’t know where the script will go.

[email protected]