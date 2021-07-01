Pelosi never said Trump was the best president, nor did she organize a new election for him.





A recent “Saturday Report” broadcast on the Conservative Newsmax network spoke of bipartisan efforts on infrastructure, critical race theory in the military, former President Donald Trumps’ campaign rally in Ohio, vice -President Kamala Harris visiting the US-Mexico border, gun control and vaccine. passports.

But a Facebook post sharing the 30-minute video attached a headline unrelated to any of those stories and unlikely at first glance.

“Pelosi said Trump is the BEST PRESIDENT ever after Bidens brags. She’s holding a new election for Trump,” the headline reads.

The video makes no mention of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s opinion on Donald Trump, or a new election.

And Pelosi never said Trump was the best president. Indeed, she has long been one of his harshest critics.

She led Houses’ 2019 impeachment of Trump and tore up a copy of the text of his State of the Union speech, on camera, in February 2020, just as he was finishing delivering it. After pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol in January 2021, she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to impeach Trump as president, claiming that he was “dangerous and seditious”. acts require his immediate dismissal. When Pence refused, she lobbied for the further impeachment of Trump, accused of inciting an insurgency.

The Facebook post is a common pattern of disinformation shared on social media, where catchy but fake headlines or headlines are superimposed on unrelated videos.

PolitiFact and other fact-checking organizations have debunked similar posts with fake headlines.

The title of this article has nothing to do with the video, and actually has no basis. We value this claim Pants on fire!

