The price of oil in Pakistan increases by Rs2 from July 1





Photo by Reuters

The price of gasoline in Pakistan will increase by 2 rupees per liter from July 1, according to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of political communication, Shahbaz Gill.

Gill said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended an increase of Rs 6.05, but Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected it, instead approving a Rs 2 per liter increase. ‘gasoline.

The prime minister’s aide said the increase recommended by the OGRA was in line with an increase in fuel prices in the international market.

According to Gill, the recommendation also included an increase of Rs3.44 for the price of diesel, but the PM approved an increase of Rs1.44.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said kerosene would see an increase of Rs 3.86, while light diesel would increase by Rs 3.72.

ProductOld rateNew rate effective July 1GasolineRs110.69Rs112.69High-speed gasolineRs112.55Rs113.99KeroseneRs81.89Rs85.75Light gasoline Rs79.68Rs83.40Tarin warns of rising prices

Earlier in June, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said prices for petroleum products would rise over the coming month as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue on stabilizing revenue collection.

Speaking on the Geo News program “Naya Pakistan”, he said that the petroleum tax would be increased to Rs 600 billion in the next fiscal year, so the tax would have to be increased from Rs 20 to Rs 25. per liter, whereas it is currently 5 rupees. a tax per liter was levied.

When asked if Pakistan would withdraw from the IMF program if the Fund rejects the proposals and sticks to its demands, the finance minister said Pakistan would not withdraw from the program.

He said Saudi Arabia has agreed to supply oil on deferred payments, but it has not been possible to determine how much oil Pakistan will get.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/357763-petrol-price-in-pakistan-goes-up-by-rs2-for-july

