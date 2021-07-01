Russia congratulates Turkey on plans to use S-400 systems for defense of Lavrov country – world





ANTALYA, June 30. / TASS /. Moscow highly appreciates Ankara’s position on the development of military-technical cooperation with Russia and its intention to use the first S-400 “Triumf” air defense systems regiment to ensure its defense capability, the official said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. “We highly appreciated Turkey’s principled position on the development of military and technical cooperation, including the intention of our Turkish friends to use the first S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems regiment. to ensure the country’s defense capacity, “he added. said a diplomat. The S-400 accord and the pressure that follows Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement in 2017 to deliver the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey, becoming the first NATO member to purchase this air defense missile system from Russia. Ankara’s decision to buy the Russian-made system infuriated the United States and NATO. Washington has so far not given up its efforts to get Turkey out of the Russian air defense system. Turkey did not bow to American pressure and said it would keep the S-400 system. Washington responded by excluding Ankara from the US fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bomber development program. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised last October that Ankara would not abandon the S-400 system, despite pressure from Washington. Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO declaration name: SA-21 Growler) is the last long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system to enter service in 2007. It is designed for destroy planes, cruises and ballistic missiles. missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intense fire and interference from the enemy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tass.com/world/1309145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos